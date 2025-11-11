https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/eu-commission-to-set-up-new-intelligence-unit-under-von-der-leyens-leadership-1123097679.html
EU Commission to Set Up New Intelligence Unit Under von der Leyen’s Leadership
The European Commission is establishing a new intelligence unit to be led by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to enhance the use of information collected by national intelligence agencies, media reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The unit plans to recruit officials from across the EU's intelligence community to consolidate and share intelligence for joint purposes, the newspaper reported. The initiative is driven by the evolving security environment, including concerns over Russia's alleged threat and concerns over potential reductions in US security support for Europe. A commission spokesperson told the media that "the creation of a dedicated cell within the [secretariat-general] is being considered." However, the move faces opposition from senior officials in the EU's diplomatic service, who manage the bloc's Intelligence and Situation Centre (Intcen), the report said. They argue that the new unit could duplicate Intcen's functions and threaten its future. The main goal of the new unit is to complement existing intelligence efforts without deploying operatives on the ground, the media reported. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed concerns about a potential Russian attack on NATO, calling such fears "nonsense" propagated by European countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission is establishing a new intelligence unit to be led by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to enhance the use of information collected by national intelligence agencies, media reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The unit plans to recruit officials from across the EU’s intelligence community to consolidate and share intelligence for joint purposes, the newspaper reported. The initiative is driven by the evolving security environment, including concerns over Russia’s alleged threat and concerns over potential reductions in US security support for Europe.
A commission spokesperson told the media that "the creation of a dedicated cell within the [secretariat-general] is being considered."
"The concept is being developed and discussions are ongoing. No specific timeline has been set," the spokesperson said.
However, the move faces opposition from senior officials in the EU’s diplomatic service, who manage the bloc’s Intelligence and Situation Centre (Intcen), the report said. They argue that the new unit could duplicate Intcen’s functions and threaten its future.
The main goal of the new unit is to complement existing intelligence efforts without deploying operatives on the ground, the media reported.
In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed concerns about a potential Russian attack on NATO
, calling such fears "nonsense" propagated by European countries.