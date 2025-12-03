https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/kremlin-denies-putin-turned-down-american-ukraine-proposal-1123218764.html
Kremlin Denies Claims Putin Turned Down American Ukraine Proposal
The wording that Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the US peace plan on Ukraine would not be correct, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, it would not be correct. The point is that a direct exchange of views took place for the first time yesterday. And, as was said yesterday, some things were accepted, while others were described as unacceptable. This is a normal working process, a search for compromise," Peskov said, responding to a journalist's question on whether it would be accurate to say that Putin rejected the American plan.Russia hopes that the US side will adhere to the principle of silence during the settlement talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Moscow is not a supporter of megaphone diplomacy, and the US adheres to this as well, the official said, adding that the quieter the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are conducted, the more productive they will be.A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is possible and can be arranged at any time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saidю"Yes, a telephone conversation is possible at any time. It is possible to organize one quickly," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether a phone call between Putin and Trump was possible in the near future.Russia highly values US President Donald Trump's political will to peacefully resolve the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said.Moscow is ready to meet with the Trump administration as long as necessary to the resolve situation in Ukraine, the official added.
“No, it would not be correct. The point is that a direct exchange of views
took place for the first time yesterday. And, as was said yesterday, some things were accepted, while others were described as unacceptable. This is a normal working process, a search for compromise,” Peskov said, responding to a journalist’s question on whether it would be accurate to say that Putin rejected the American plan.
Russia hopes that the US side will adhere to the principle of silence during the settlement talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"We will adhere to this principle [of silence], and we hope that our American counterparts will also adhere to this principle," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the technical aspects of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steven Witkoff.
Moscow is not a supporter of megaphone diplomacy, and the US adheres to this as well, the official said, adding that the quieter the negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement
are conducted, the more productive they will be.
"We proceed from the fact that in this case it is better for these negotiations to be conducted in silence," Peskov said.
A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is possible and can be arranged at any time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saidю
"Yes, a telephone conversation is possible at any time. It is possible to organize one quickly," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether a phone call between Putin and Trump was possible in the near future.
Russia highly values US President Donald Trump's political will to peacefully resolve the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said.
"We highly value president Trump's political will to continue, so to speak, seeking a solution for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. And, of course, we are grateful for these efforts by the Trump administration," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow is ready to meet with the Trump administration as long as necessary to the resolve situation in Ukraine, the official added.