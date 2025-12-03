https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/nato-to-continue-purchasing-weapons-for-ukraine-despite-us-peace-efforts---rutte-1123218136.html

NATO to Continue Purchasing Weapons for Ukraine Despite US Peace Efforts - Rutte

NATO will continue to purchase weapons for Ukraine despite US peace efforts, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.

NATO welcomes US President Donald Trump's ongoing efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, Rutte said at the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting, adding that, at the same time, it is essential to expedite the contribution to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative and urgently deliver the necessary equipment to Ukraine.The US tabled a new peace plan for Ukraine in November. Media reported that the original 28-point draft was revised down to 19 points after US, Ukrainian and European officials met in Geneva for talks on November 23. One of the provisions reportedly required Ukraine to agree that it would never join NATO, while NATO would agree to never admit Ukraine or station allied troops in its territory.On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.

