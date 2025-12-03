https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/putins-visit-to-india-on-december-45-what-to-expect-1123220374.html

Putin’s Visit to India on December 4–5: What to Expect

Putin’s Visit to India on December 4–5: What to Expect

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to New Delhi for a two-day working visit. He is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 4 and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an informal setting, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

2025-12-03T13:28+0000

2025-12-03T13:28+0000

2025-12-03T13:28+0000

world

vladimir putin

india

yuri ushakov

narendra modi

russia

new delhi

visit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/09/1119311852_0:41:2903:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf9bea815d8bc6d95736d07c69703cc.jpg

Such one-on-one conversations are traditionally reserved for the most important issues on the bilateral and global agenda.Other key details: "The program of the visit, it will begin tomorrow, on Thursday, December 4 in the evening. Upon arrival in New Delhi, our president will have an informal meeting with Prime Minister Modi at his residence at 7 p.m. [local time, 13:30 GMT]," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the face-to-face talks will be behind closed doors."At approximately 3 p.m. [on December 5], the Russian President and Indian Prime Minister will take part and speak at the plenary session of the Russian-Indian business forum," Ushakov told reporters.A total of 150 major figures from the business community of Russia and India will take part in the forum, the official added."Both the Prime Minister and our president will speak at this forum, welcome the participants and, of course, raise the issue of the prospects for further development of trade and economic relations between our countries," Ushakov added."I am confident that the visit will be fruitful, useful and will serve to further deepen our bilateral cooperation, which has traditionally been close and friendly," Ushakov told reporters."After that, it was agreed that our president and Prime Minister Modi will make a statement to the media," Ushakov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/russian-parliament-ratifies-deal-to-simplify-military-cooperation-with-india-1123214531.html

russia

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, prime minister narendra modi, putin’s visit to india