Putin's Visit to India on December 4–5: What to Expect
Putin’s Visit to India on December 4–5: What to Expect
Putin’s Visit to India on December 4–5: What to Expect
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to New Delhi for a two-day working visit. He is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 4 and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an informal setting, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Such one-on-one conversations are traditionally reserved for the most important issues on the bilateral and global agenda.
russian president vladimir putin, prime minister narendra modi, putin’s visit to india
russian president vladimir putin, prime minister narendra modi, putin’s visit to india

Putin’s Visit to India on December 4–5: What to Expect

13:28 GMT 03.12.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to New Delhi for a two-day working visit. He is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 4 and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an informal setting, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Such one-on-one conversations are traditionally reserved for the most important issues on the bilateral and global agenda.
Other key details:
Putin and Modi are slated to hold official talks in both narrow and expanded formats on December 5
"The program of the visit, it will begin tomorrow, on Thursday, December 4 in the evening. Upon arrival in New Delhi, our president will have an informal meeting with Prime Minister Modi at his residence at 7 p.m. [local time, 13:30 GMT]," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the face-to-face talks will be behind closed doors.
Putin will visit the Mahatma Gandhi memorial
Putin and Modi will attend the plenary session of the Russia–India Business Forum
"At approximately 3 p.m. [on December 5], the Russian President and Indian Prime Minister will take part and speak at the plenary session of the Russian-Indian business forum," Ushakov told reporters.
A total of 150 major figures from the business community of Russia and India will take part in the forum, the official added.
"Both the Prime Minister and our president will speak at this forum, welcome the participants and, of course, raise the issue of the prospects for further development of trade and economic relations between our countries," Ushakov added.
The Russian delegation includes seven ministers, among them: Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko
Around 10 intergovernmental agreements and over 15 commercial deals are expected to be signed
Russia will announce joining the International Big Cat Alliance
Putin and Modi are expected to adopt a joint statement and approve a Russia–India economic cooperation program through 2030
"I am confident that the visit will be fruitful, useful and will serve to further deepen our bilateral cooperation, which has traditionally been close and friendly," Ushakov told reporters.
Both leaders will deliver statements to the media following the talks.
"After that, it was agreed that our president and Prime Minister Modi will make a statement to the media," Ushakov told reporters.
