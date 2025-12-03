https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/rosatom-to-drive-ais-128bln-boost-to-russian-economy-by-2030---ceo-1123220997.html
Rosatom to Drive AI’s $128Bln Boost to Russian Economy by 2030 - CEO
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will help deliver at least 110 billion euros ($128 billion) in artificial intelligence contributions to Russia’s economy by 2030 through a full tech cycle, starting from energy production and closing with computing infrastructure and algorithm development, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.
"We are creating a complete technological cycle from energy generation to computing infrastructure, algorithm development, and concrete practical results. All this will contribute to the strategic goal of achieving the AI contribution to the economy of our country of additional at least 110 billion euros by 2030," Likhachev said at the IAEA International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Energy. Blending nuclear expertise with AI boosts reliability, efficiency and safety in the nuclear sector, the Rosatom head said. Likhachev also called for addressing ethical, legal, technical, and social challenges, with a special focus on AI risks in nuclear energy amid rapid system advances. Likhachev leads Russia’s delegation at the IAEA International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Energy in Vienna on December 3-4, with about 260 companies including Rosatom attending.
"We are creating a complete technological cycle from energy generation to computing infrastructure, algorithm development, and concrete practical results. All this will contribute to the strategic goal of achieving the AI contribution to the economy of our country of additional at least 110 billion euros by 2030," Likhachev said at the IAEA International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Energy.
Blending nuclear expertise with AI boosts reliability
, efficiency and safety in the nuclear sector, the Rosatom head said.
Likhachev also called for addressing ethical, legal, technical, and social challenges, with a special focus on AI risks in nuclear energy amid rapid system advances.
Likhachev leads Russia's delegation at the IAEA International Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Energy in Vienna on December 3-4, with about 260 companies including Rosatom attending.