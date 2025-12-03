Russia Now Negotiates Ukraine Settlement Only With US
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Russia is conducting all negotiations on ending the Ukraine conflict exclusively with the United States, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Ushakov noted that every aspect of a future settlement — and its international recognition — is now part of the dialogue between Moscow and Washington alone. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday was “substantive” and “positive in tone.”
Other statements:
Russia openly expressed its views on the peace proposals presented by the US
The success of the Russian army on the battlefield has positively influenced the nature and tone of the talks between Putin and Witkoff
The US is ready to make every possible effort to achieve a long-term settlement in Ukraine Washington confirmed its readiness to take Russian considerations into account during the settlement process
The question of potential Ukrainian membership of NATO was raised during the meeting with US representatives
"This is one of the key issues, you know. It was discussed. I cannot give details," Ushakov told reporters when asked whether Ukraine's participation in NATO was discussed during the Russian-US talks.
Russia–US contacts will continue
Ushakov expressed hope that European NATO members and Ukraine will eventually take a more adequate and realistic view of the situation
Russia has no objections to continued contacts with other European nations
"As for contacts with Europeans, I do not know, in my opinion, no. The Europeans refuse all contacts. Although Putin has repeatedly said that if any of the European leaders want to talk, please, they are welcome, come to Moscow and we will continue contacts. There is no negative attitude from our side towards the continuation of contacts," Ushakov told reporters, commenting on whether Moscow has contacts with the Europeans at some level.
Reason will prevail — helped by real victories of Russian forces — despite Volodymyr Zelensky’s contradictory statements about the front-line situation