Russia Now Negotiates Ukraine Settlement Only With US

Russia is conducting all negotiations on ending the Ukraine conflict exclusively with the United States, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov noted that every aspect of a future settlement — and its international recognition — is now part of the dialogue between Moscow and Washington alone. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday was “substantive” and “positive in tone.” Other statements: "This is one of the key issues, you know. It was discussed. I cannot give details," Ushakov told reporters when asked whether Ukraine's participation in NATO was discussed during the Russian-US talks."As for contacts with Europeans, I do not know, in my opinion, no. The Europeans refuse all contacts. Although Putin has repeatedly said that if any of the European leaders want to talk, please, they are welcome, come to Moscow and we will continue contacts. There is no negative attitude from our side towards the continuation of contacts," Ushakov told reporters, commenting on whether Moscow has contacts with the Europeans at some level.

