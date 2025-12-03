https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/an-inside-look-at-how-five-hours-of-russiaus-negotiations-unfolded-in-the-kremlin-1123219162.html

An Inside Look at How Five Hours of Russia–US Negotiations Unfolded in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a five-hour meeting in the Kremlin with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss the evolving American peace proposal for Ukraine.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow on December 2 for what has become Witkoff’s sixth visit to Russia this year, following his previous trip on August 6 ahead of the Russian-American summit in Anchorage, Alaska.The talks at the Kremlin kicked off at 16:40 GMT and included, on the Russian side, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov and Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev.Before the meeting, Dmitriev accompanied the American envoys on a brief tour of Moscow and hosted them for lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant.Upon opening the talks, Putin welcomed the guests, spotlighting their stroll through the capital and emphasized that Moscow authorities “rightfully take pride in the city’s development.” Witkoff replied, “It’s a magnificent city.”A Five-Hour Discussion Marked by Constructive ToneAccording to Ushakov, the conversation was “useful, constructive, and substantive.” Witkoff conveyed greetings and best wishes from Trump, while Putin asked the envoys to pass on his own “friendly regards” and “a number of important political signals.”The two sides reviewed the American documents outlining a Ukraine settlement that Washington had previously delivered to Moscow. Ushakov noted that the discussion focused less on exact wording, and more on underlying core concepts: some provisions were acceptable to Russia, while others drew criticism. Several documents were examined, and among them, one containing 27 points and four additional papers, whose authors Ushakov did not specify.The talks addressed key issues of territory—which Ushakov called essential for any resolution—and the potential for future US–Russia economic cooperation. Although no territorial compromise was reached, some American proposals were deemed "more or less acceptable."Both parties agreed to keep the details of their discussions confidential and to continue pursuing a long-term settlement. Further contact will be conducted through envoys and advisors, including Witkoff and Kushner. According to Ushakov, a Putin-Trump summit remains possible but depends on progress in these talks.What Trump's Delegation Brought to MoscowThe American team arrived in Russia to introduce their revised peace plan. Its original 28-point draft put forward three key conditions: a permanent ban on Ukrainian NATO membership, caps on Ukraine’s military capacity, and full Russian control over the Donbass.Putin initially reacted positively, saying the proposals could serve as a basis for a settlement. However, after consultations between US envoys and the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva and Miami, the plan was significantly revised and shortened—reportedly to 22 points, or 19 according to the Financial Times.Witkoff briefed Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer before departing for Moscow. The White House stated on December 1 that it had remained optimistic.According to US and European media, the new version removes clauses on Russia receiving all of Donbass and on dividing territory in Kherson and Zaporozhye along current front lines, pushing these issues into “future negotiations.” It also revises earlier clauses on Ukraine’s permanent non-alignment—one of Moscow’s core demands.Another major issue is the fate of frozen Russian assets. The initial plan proposed allocating $100 billion to Ukrainian reconstruction under US control and placing the rest into a joint US–Russia investment fund. Revised versions reportedly envision fully freezing the assets to compensate Ukraine.Parallel US–Ukraine ConsultationsThis marks the first time the United States has discussed its Ukraine peace plan directly with Moscow. The original draft was sent to Russia “through unofficial channels,” and after US–Ukraine consultations on November 23 in Geneva, updated “core parameters” were shared with the Kremlin.Putin has repeatedly argued that Europe sidelined itself from peace efforts by cutting contacts with Moscow, accusing European leaders of trying to derail US diplomatic initiatives. He reiterated that Russia does not seek any conflict with Europe, but is “ready immediately” should one begin.Ahead of the Moscow meeting, US and Ukrainian delegations held another round of talks in Miami, described by both sides as productive. Ukrainian officials briefed Zelensky on the discussions in Dublin on December 2. The Ukrainian leader identified the most sensitive issues as frozen assets, territory, and security guarantees, noting that further progress would depend on signals from the American envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.According to Axios, the US envoys are expected to meet Zelensky again on December 3 in a European country to share the results of their talks in Moscow. Ushakov said Witkoff and Kushner promised to return to Washington after the meeting.Timeline of the Negotiations

