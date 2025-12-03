https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/russian-court-fines-google-49000-for-refusing-to-remove-banned-content-1123221124.html
Russian Court Fines Google $49,000 for Refusing to Remove Banned Content
A district court in Moscow fined Google 3.8 million rubles ($49,000) for refusing to remove prohibited content, the court told Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122596993_0:0:2906:1636_1920x0_80_0_0_c0e492b363a3079bcb8de4db24f89712.jpg
"By the order of Moscow's Tagansky District Court, Google LLC was served with an administrative penalty in the form of an administrative fine of 3.8 million rubles," the court said. Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor filed a report under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses against the US internet giant for refusing to remove prohibited content.
