Putin Calls India Great Power That Cannot Be Treated Like British Colony

India is a great power that cannot be treated like a British colony, a fact that the international community should accept, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I think the whole world and India have realized that India cannot be spoken to the way it was spoken to 77 years ago. India is a great power, not a British colony. And everyone will have to accept that," Putin said, answering a question about US sanctions pressure on India in an interview with Indian journalists. Excerpts of the interview were shown on the India Today magazine's YouTube channel on Thursday. Putin described the history of Russia-India relations as unique and growing across many areas. The India Today Group's vice chairperson, Kalli Purie, said that the interview with the Russian leader had lasted 100 minutes instead of the initially planned 60 because he enjoyed the conversation. Purie described the Russian president's attitude during the interview as friendly. After the filming ended, he took part in an informal conversation. Indian journalists noted Putin's good sense of humor. Putin is visiting India from December 4-5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the visit, the Russian leader talked to Indian journalists.

