Russian–Indian Relations Developing in Many Directions: Putin to India Today
Sputnik International
Russia and India have a large-scale plan for future cooperation, including in technology, space, and nuclear energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2025-12-04T07:12+0000
2025-12-04T07:12+0000
2025-12-04T07:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
india
russia
cooperation
bilateral relations
bilateral cooperation
More statements by the Russian president:
russia
russian–indian relations, russian president vladimir putin, large-scale plan for future cooperation
Russian–Indian Relations Developing in Many Directions: Putin to India Today
07:12 GMT 04.12.2025 (Updated: 07:34 GMT 04.12.2025)
More statements by the Russian president:
Russia and India have a large-scale plan for future cooperation, including in technology, space, and nuclear energy
States that try to restrict third-party trade ultimately face losses themselves
More than 90% of mutual trade between Russia and India is carried out in national currencies
There are solutions, including by the central bank, that allow Russia and India to cope with trade restrictions
Putin added that he and Indian Prime Minister Modi
had long agreed to meet, and have a lot to talk about