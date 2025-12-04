International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russianindian-relations-developing-in-many-directions-putin-to-india-today-1123222944.html
Russian–Indian Relations Developing in Many Directions: Putin to India Today
Russian–Indian Relations Developing in Many Directions: Putin to India Today
Sputnik International
Russia and India have a large-scale plan for future cooperation, including in technology, space, and nuclear energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2025-12-04T07:12+0000
2025-12-04T07:34+0000
world
vladimir putin
india
russia
cooperation
bilateral relations
bilateral cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120043503_0:239:2789:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_e112b2f91d10558cb09ad5d70967a929.jpg
More statements by the Russian president:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/putins-visit-to-india-on-december-45-what-to-expect-1123220374.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120043503_30:0:2759:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8f50289c6671857a2ab43bb2338884e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian–indian relations, russian president vladimir putin, large-scale plan for future cooperation
russian–indian relations, russian president vladimir putin, large-scale plan for future cooperation

Russian–Indian Relations Developing in Many Directions: Putin to India Today

07:12 GMT 04.12.2025 (Updated: 07:34 GMT 04.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankRussian and Indian national flags
Russian and Indian national flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia and India have a large-scale plan for future cooperation, including in technology, space, and nuclear energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
More statements by the Russian president:
Russia and India have a large-scale plan for future cooperation, including in technology, space, and nuclear energy
States that try to restrict third-party trade ultimately face losses themselves
More than 90% of mutual trade between Russia and India is carried out in national currencies
There are solutions, including by the central bank, that allow Russia and India to cope with trade restrictions
Putin added that he and Indian Prime Minister Modi had long agreed to meet, and have a lot to talk about
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2025
World
Putin’s Visit to India on December 4–5: What to Expect
Yesterday, 13:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала