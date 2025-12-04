https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russianindian-relations-developing-in-many-directions-putin-to-india-today-1123222944.html

Russian–Indian Relations Developing in Many Directions: Putin to India Today

Russian–Indian Relations Developing in Many Directions: Putin to India Today

Sputnik International

Russia and India have a large-scale plan for future cooperation, including in technology, space, and nuclear energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2025-12-04T07:12+0000

2025-12-04T07:12+0000

2025-12-04T07:34+0000

world

vladimir putin

india

russia

cooperation

bilateral relations

bilateral cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120043503_0:239:2789:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_e112b2f91d10558cb09ad5d70967a929.jpg

More statements by the Russian president:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/putins-visit-to-india-on-december-45-what-to-expect-1123220374.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian–indian relations, russian president vladimir putin, large-scale plan for future cooperation