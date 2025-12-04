https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-india-have-similar-visions-for-planets-future---kremlin-1123227277.html

Modi Personally Greets Putin at Indian Air Force Base Palam

Russia and India share a common vision for the planet's future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

A welcoming ceremony was held at the airport. Prime Minister Modi met Putin at the plane ramp.After that Putin and Modi traveled to their informal meeting in the same car. Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi began their conversation in Modi's car, a Sputnik's correspondent reported.Russia and India share a common vision for the planet's future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said speaking about Putin's visit in New Delhi.India is Russia's major partner, and relations between Moscow and New Delhi are developed and multifaceted, Peskov said, adding that Russia and India cooperate in the most sensitive areas, including sharing technologies.

