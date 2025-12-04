Modi Personally Greets Putin at Indian Air Force Base Palam

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-india-have-similar-visions-for-planets-future---kremlin-1123227277.html
Russia and India share a common vision for the planet's future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
13:48 GMT 04.12.2025 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 04.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Indian air force base Palam, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
A welcoming ceremony was held at the airport. Prime Minister Modi met Putin at the plane ramp.
"Prime Minister Modi himself came to meet Putin. It was a decision that was made suddenly; we were not aware of it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
After that Putin and Modi traveled to their informal meeting in the same car. Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi began their conversation in Modi's car, a Sputnik's correspondent reported.
Russia and India share a common vision for the planet's future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said speaking about Putin's visit in New Delhi.
"The main thing is that the two countries' visions for the future of our planet are largely similar. This is the most important thing," Peskov told Russian media.
India is Russia's major partner, and relations between Moscow and New Delhi
are developed and multifaceted, Peskov said, adding that Russia and India cooperate in the most sensitive areas, including sharing technologies.