Ukraine Has Many Things Against It Right Now — Trump
US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had a “very good” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but it remains to be seen what comes out of it, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.
After their meeting at the Kremlin, US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to resolve the conflict with Ukraine, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is facing numerous challenges at the moment, adding that it should have settled the conflict with Russia months ago, as he had advised Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting at the White House when he told him that Kiev had “no cards” against Russia. “When I was in this office, and I talked [with Zelensky] about ‘no cards,’ I said, ‘You have no cards.’ That was the time to settle. I thought that would have been a much better time to settle, but they [Ukraine], in their wisdom, decided not to do that. They have a lot of things against them right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
“Their [Witkoff and Kushner’s] impression was that he [Putin] would like to see the war ended. I think he'd like to get back to dealing with a more normal life. I think he'd like to be trading with the United States of America,” Trump said on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is facing numerous challenges at the moment, adding that it should have settled the conflict with Russia months ago, as he had advised Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting at the White House when he told him that Kiev had “no cards” against Russia.
“When I was in this office, and I talked [with Zelensky] about ‘no cards,’ I said, ‘You have no cards.’ That was the time to settle. I thought that would have been a much better time to settle, but they [Ukraine], in their wisdom, decided not to do that. They have a lot of things against them right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.