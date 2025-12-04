International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/ukraine-has-many-things-against-it-right-now--trump-1123222452.html
Ukraine Has Many Things Against It Right Now — Trump
Ukraine Has Many Things Against It Right Now — Trump
Sputnik International
US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had a “very good” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but it remains to be seen what comes out of it, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.
2025-12-04T03:17+0000
2025-12-04T03:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
us
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
jared kushner
white house
kremlin
corruption
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186498_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e5c0a29b003dc81eeb7de8a1758bcbf.jpg
After their meeting at the Kremlin, US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to resolve the conflict with Ukraine, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is facing numerous challenges at the moment, adding that it should have settled the conflict with Russia months ago, as he had advised Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting at the White House when he told him that Kiev had “no cards” against Russia. “When I was in this office, and I talked [with Zelensky] about ‘no cards,’ I said, ‘You have no cards.’ That was the time to settle. I thought that would have been a much better time to settle, but they [Ukraine], in their wisdom, decided not to do that. They have a lot of things against them right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/not-moved-away-from-peace--ushakov-after-5-hour-us-russia-talks-1123217479.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186498_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b14bc35bf792fe977b891be6b76ec39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-russia talks, us-russia talks on ukraine, ukraine peace talks, ukraine peace negotiations, ukraine losing, ukraine corruption scandal, trump on ukraine
us-russia talks, us-russia talks on ukraine, ukraine peace talks, ukraine peace negotiations, ukraine losing, ukraine corruption scandal, trump on ukraine

Ukraine Has Many Things Against It Right Now — Trump

03:17 GMT 04.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had a “very good” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, but it remains to be seen what comes out of it, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.
After their meeting at the Kremlin, US special envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to resolve the conflict with Ukraine, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
“Their [Witkoff and Kushner’s] impression was that he [Putin] would like to see the war ended. I think he'd like to get back to dealing with a more normal life. I think he'd like to be trading with the United States of America,” Trump said on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine is facing numerous challenges at the moment, adding that it should have settled the conflict with Russia months ago, as he had advised Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting at the White House when he told him that Kiev had “no cards” against Russia.
President Vladimir Putin met with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Not Moved Away from Peace' — Ushakov After 5-Hour US-Russia Talks
Yesterday, 03:18 GMT
“When I was in this office, and I talked [with Zelensky] about ‘no cards,’ I said, ‘You have no cards.’ That was the time to settle. I thought that would have been a much better time to settle, but they [Ukraine], in their wisdom, decided not to do that. They have a lot of things against them right now,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала