Ukraine Loses Up to 490 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 490 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. Battles With Russia

"In the past 24 hours, Russian units of the Tsentr group destroyed up to 490 Ukrainian armed forces servicepeople, three armored fighting vehicles, two of which were Western-made, two field artillery pieces, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, five vehicles, as well as a Croatian-made Heron rocket launcher and a Grad multiple launch rocket system launcher," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 215 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 210 military personnel in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad. At the same time, Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned boats in the northwestern Black Sea, the ministry added. The Russian armed forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, pre-flight preparation and launch sites for unmanned aerial vehicles, and transport and energy infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian military, the ministry also said. Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated over 155 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, as well as four armored combat vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled howitzer, 10 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and three material depots, the ministry said. Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Yug eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers, according to the ministry's statement. It also destroyed three armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-fire radar station, an electronic warfare station and four material depots over the past day, the ministry added. The Dnepr group eliminated over 55 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, destroying 18 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, a field artillery gun and five ammunition and equipment depots, the ministry said.

