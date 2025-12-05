https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/a-new-voice-from-an-old-friend-rt-india-launches-to-great-fanfare-1123230302.html

‘A New Voice From an Old Friend’: RT India Launches to Great Fanfare

‘A New Voice From an Old Friend’: RT India Launches to Great Fanfare

Sputnik International

After a dizzying ad campaign jam-packed with digital marketing, creative 2D and 5D digital and print banners and even a custom-skinned New Delhi metro train, RT officially launched its new Indian audience-centered news channel Friday, coinciding with President Putin’s visit.

2025-12-05T10:30+0000

2025-12-05T10:30+0000

2025-12-05T10:30+0000

world

india

vladimir putin

new delhi

russia

rt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/04/1123230403_1:0:1279:719_1920x0_80_0_0_7e6d1ac2185748fac0e14a47c6c200b7.png

RT India operates out of a brand-new studio complex in New Delhi and promises to cover stories the Western mainstream media won’t touch, from Russo-Indian relations to the key roles played by the two countries in building a multipolar world.The broadcaster will include cutting-edge international affairs analysis by former Indian foreign minister Salman Khurshid and a weekly program by renowned Indian journalist Runjhun Sharma on Russia-India relations.A Hindi-language news website is also set for launch in 2026.RT India will complement RT International in the country. That channel has a combined potential viewing audience of 675 million people and its reports are regularly used by major local media from India today to NDTV and Republic TV.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-india-have-similar-visions-for-planets-future---kremlin-1123227277.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/global-balance-of-power-changing-new-centers-of-power-emerging---putin-1123228768.html

new delhi

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rt india, rt india launch, rt india new delhi studio, rt india putin visit, rt india news channel, russia india media cooperation, rt india multipolar world, rt india salman khurshid, rt india runjhun sharma, rt india hindi website, rt international india audience, india-russia relations media, new delhi metro rt campaign