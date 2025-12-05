International
'A New Voice From an Old Friend': RT India Launches to Great Fanfare
‘A New Voice From an Old Friend’: RT India Launches to Great Fanfare
After a dizzying ad campaign jam-packed with digital marketing, creative 2D and 5D digital and print banners and even a custom-skinned New Delhi metro train, RT officially launched its new Indian audience-centered news channel Friday, coinciding with President Putin’s visit.
RT India operates out of a brand-new studio complex in New Delhi and promises to cover stories the Western mainstream media won’t touch, from Russo-Indian relations to the key roles played by the two countries in building a multipolar world.The broadcaster will include cutting-edge international affairs analysis by former Indian foreign minister Salman Khurshid and a weekly program by renowned Indian journalist Runjhun Sharma on Russia-India relations.A Hindi-language news website is also set for launch in 2026.RT India will complement RT International in the country. That channel has a combined potential viewing audience of 675 million people and its reports are regularly used by major local media from India today to NDTV and Republic TV.
10:30 GMT 05.12.2025
RT India promotional banner at the New Delhi airport.
RT India promotional banner at the New Delhi airport.
© Photo
After a dizzying ad campaign jam-packed with digital marketing, creative 2D and 5D digital and print banners and even a custom-skinned New Delhi metro train, RT officially launched its new Indian audience-centered news channel Friday, coinciding with President Putin’s visit.
RT India operates out of a brand-new studio complex in New Delhi and promises to cover stories the Western mainstream media won’t touch, from Russo-Indian relations to the key roles played by the two countries in building a multipolar world.
The broadcaster will include cutting-edge international affairs analysis by former Indian foreign minister Salman Khurshid and a weekly program by renowned Indian journalist Runjhun Sharma on Russia-India relations.
A Hindi-language news website is also set for launch in 2026.
RT India will complement RT International in the country. That channel has a combined potential viewing audience of 675 million people and its reports are regularly used by major local media from India today to NDTV and Republic TV.
