Global Balance of Power Changing, New Centers of Power Emerging - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The balance of power in the world is changing, and new centers of power are emerging, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"You know, the world is developing rapidly, and this pace continues to accelerate, which is clearly visible to everyone — the configuration of the world is changing, new centers of power are emerging, and the balance of power in the world is changing," Putin said in an interview with India Today.
It is crucial to ensure stability between the largest countries as a basis for progress in bilateral and international relations, Putin added.
Russia and India have many interesting areas of future-oriented cooperation, including artificial intelligence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Our partnership with India covers such areas as space exploration, energy, especially nuclear energy, which is illustrated by the well-known nuclear power plant project, shipbuilding and aviation. There are many interesting areas for future-oriented cooperation. Take artificial intelligence, for example. We will probably discuss it further," Putin said.
Russian and Indian companies established effective commercial relations even before the situation in Ukraine, Putin added.
"Ensuring stability in key areas of cooperation [between Russia and India] is crucial, as it contributes to achieving our goals," Putin said.
Russia Not Just Selling, It Sharing Defense Technology With India
Russia is not just selling, but it is sharing defense technology with India, Vladimir Putin said.
"We are not just selling, but we are sharing technology, and this a very rare occurrence in the defense sector," Putin said, adding that India remains to be Russia's trusted defense partner.
Russia's sharing of defense technology with India speaks to level of trust between two countries, Putin said, adding that Indian military experts, thanks to close ties with Russia, clearly understand circumstances in which they need certain weapons.
The T-90 tanks are among the best in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"India produces our famous T-90 tanks. Believe me when I tell you that these tanks are considered to be among the best in the world," Putin said in an interview.
Putin Calls Russia Manufacturer of World's Most Modern Equipment for nuclear power plants
Russia is the manufacturer of the world's most modern and reliable equipment for nuclear power plants, Putin said.
Russia is the only country in the world capable of building and actually building small nuclear power plants, the Russian president added.
"[Russian state nuclear corporation] Rosatom, more than any other company in the world, builds and operates nuclear reactors for nuclear power plants abroad – 22 nuclear power units," Putin said.
The Russian president also announced important statements following Russian-Indian nuclear talks.
Russia-India Energy Cooperation Not Subject to Market Pressure
Putin said that Russia-India energy cooperation is not affected by the current situation or events in Ukraine.
"Our energy cooperation with India remains unaffected by current conditions, fleeting political fluctuations, or events in Ukraine," Putin said in an interview with India Today.
India has become one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products to Europe, not only because New Delhi buys oil from Russia, Putin added.
Russia-India Relations Do Not Harm Third Countries
Relations between Russia and India do not harm third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We do not harm others. I believe that leaders of other countries should understand this," Putin said.
Putin added that he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have never worked against anyone, but only in the interests of Russia and India.
India Needs Oil, Petroleum Products, Fertilizers From Russia
India needs oil, petroleum products, and fertilizers from Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The Indian government does not impose restrictions on our mutual trade. Why? Because they need oil and petroleum products. The Indian government needs to expand its purchases of Russian fertilizers, as they are essential for Indian farmers," Putin said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly raises the issue of increasing supplies of fertilizers, oil, and petroleum products from Russia, Putin said.
Russia and India acknowledge trade imbalances, but New Delhi is not imposing restrictions because it needs Russian resources, Putin said, adding that Russia and India agree that the lack of parity in trade must be addressed, but not through bans.
Russian Oil Supplies to India Evenly Paced
Russian oil supplies to India are evenly paced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"The trade in petroleum products and oil, as well as the production of petroleum products for consumers of Russian oil in India, is absolutely evenly paced," Putin said.
Russian oil companies consider their Indian partners to be very reliable, Putin added.
"If the United States has the right to buy our fuel, then why should India be deprived of this right? This issue deserves careful study, and we are ready to discuss it, including with President Trump," Putin said, adding that Washington continues to also buy nuclear fuel from Russia.
Russia Values Relations With Both India, China
Russia values its relations with both India and China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"India and China are our close friends, and we value this very much," Putin said.
Russia does not consider itself entitled to interfere in bilateral relations between India and China, the Russian president also said, adding that Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are making efforts to solve the problems between New Delhi and Beijing.
West Unleashed War Against Russia With Ukrainian Hands
Western countries unleashed a war against Russia using Ukrainian nationalists, Putin said.
"The special military operation is an attempt to end the war that the West unleashed using Ukrainian nationalists," Putin said.
Russia did not start this war, but a coup was condoned by the West, Putin said, adding that Russia has been trying to resolve the situation in Ukraine by peaceful means for eight years.
The situation in Ukraine is not about winning but about protecting interests and people, Putin said.
United States Actively Seeking Solution to Ukrainian Conflict
The United States is actively seeking a solution to the Ukrainian conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"I believe that the United States is actively looking for a solution to this problem [the Ukrainian conflict]," Putin said.
The United States and US President Donald Trump have their own understanding why conflict in Ukraine should be ended as soon as possible, Putin said, adding that Trump is guided by his own interests, just like Russia is guided by its own ones.
"You know, he pursues his own policy, and he has advisers. His decisions are not made out of the blue. He has advisers who believe that the implementation of such a tariff policy, involving the imposition of additional duties on trading partners, ultimately benefits the US economy," Putin said.
Trump also constantly talks about his desire to reduce the losses in the situation in Ukraine, and he is sincere, Putin said.
Putin also refused to characterize Trump, adding that "such assessments should be made by the citizens of the country who elect their leader in the elections."
Restoring Russia-US Economic Relations Would Be Beneficial in Many Areas
There are many areas in which restoring economic relations between Russia and the United States would benefit both sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"There are many areas where restoring economic relations between Russia and the US would benefit both sides," Putin said.
Politics, Economics Influence US Efforts to Speed Up Ukraine Settlement
Political and economic interests also play a role in US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Putin said.
"Let me emphasize once again. The US may have various reasons. Humanitarian ones—for Trump personally, since he generally wants to end the fighting and prevent further loss of life. But there may also be political interests related to ending the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, or economic motives—incidentally, in the energy sector and other areas," Putin said.
Putin says he sincerely believes in the humanitarian ideas that Trump is pursuing in seeking ways to reach a settlement on Ukraine.
Ukraine Should Not Ensure Its Security at Russia's Expense
Ukraine should not ensure its security at the expense of Russia's security, Vladimir Putin said.
"Every state, including Ukraine, has the right to choose ways to ensure its security. Are we denying Ukraine this? No. But this should not be done at the expense of Russia's security," Putin said.
Ukraine believes it will benefit from joining NATO, but Russia believes it will threaten its security, Putin said.
Crucial for Kiev to Realize That Best Way to Solve Problems Via Negotiations
The main thing that Kiev authorities have to realize is that the best way to solve problems is through negotiations, Vladimir Putin said.
"I have said earlier that the main thing for them is to realize that the best way to solve problems is through negotiations," Putin said in an interview with India Today.
The West openly admitted that it was never going to comply with the Minsk agreements, and that their signing was necessary in order to allow Ukraine to arm itself, Putin explained, adding that Russia has never created obstacles for those who wanted to leave Donbas for Ukraine.
"When... [Zelensky] came to power, he declared that he would seek peace at all costs... But now... He follows the same patterns as his predecessors, putting the interests of a narrow nationalist group, particularly radical nationalists, above those of the people," Putin said, adding that the mentality of the Kiev authorities resembles a neo-Nazi regime.
Russia Insists That NATO Honor Its Promises Not to Expand Eastward
Russia insists that NATO honor the promises it made to Moscow in the 1990s not to expand the alliance eastward, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We simply insist that past promises be fulfilled... They were promised to Russia in the 1990s—no eastward expansion," Putin said.
Russia is not asking for anything unusual or unexpected regarding NATO non-expansion, Putin said.
Putin called for a search for a way to ensure Ukraine's security that would not threaten Russia's security, Putin added.
Russia Had No Need to Take Port in Sevastopol, It Was Already Russian
Russia did not need to take the port of Sevastopol, as it was already Russian, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We did not need to acquire an important port in Crimea because it was already ours. Our navy, under an agreement with Ukraine, was already stationed at this port in Sevastopol. That is the fact," Putin said.
Russia did not annex Crimea, but came to the aid of people who did not want to connect their lives with those who staged a coup in Ukraine, the Russian president added.
"We always protect our interests and our people," Putin also said.
Putin will work in New Delhi on December 4-5. He is visiting the country at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.