Bank of Russia Says Lifts Limits on Int'l Money Transfers for Russians, Friendly States
Bank of Russia Says Lifts Limits on Int'l Money Transfers for Russians, Friendly States
The Bank of Russia said on Friday that it will lift restrictions on international transfers for citizens of Russia and friendly countries starting December 8.
"Considering the stable situation in the foreign exchange market, effective December 8, 2025, the Bank of Russia will lift previously established limits on foreign currency transfers abroad for Russian citizens and non-resident individuals from friendly countries," the regulator said in a statement. The Bank of Russia will also extend the ban on transfers abroad for unemployed non-resident individuals and legal entities from unfriendly states until June 7, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bank of Russia said on Friday that it will lift restrictions on international transfers for citizens of Russia and friendly countries starting December 8.
"Considering the stable situation in the foreign exchange market, effective December 8, 2025, the Bank of Russia will lift previously established limits on foreign currency transfers abroad for Russian citizens and non-resident individuals from friendly countries," the regulator said in a statement.
The Bank of Russia will also extend the ban on transfers abroad for unemployed non-resident individuals and legal entities from unfriendly states until June 7, the statement added.
