Fuel Shipment for 3rd Unit of Kudankulam NPP Delivered to India – Rosatom CEO
A plane carrying a shipment of fuel for the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant arrived in India on December 4, Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"Literally yesterday, an aircraft arrived with the first fuel shipment for Kudankulam – unit 3. This is the largest fuel contract in the history of humankind - over $7 billion. That's how unique our cooperation is. The largest fuel contract between Russia and India," Likhachev told journalists. Likhachev also said that the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP in India is at a high stage of readiness. The Rosatom CEO also said that commissioning operations for the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP would begin in 2026, and subsequent power units would be commissioned year by year. Two nuclear units of the Kudankulam NPP in India are operating at full capacity, providing stable electricity supply, Likhachev added. The Kudankulam NPP is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. The project involves the construction of six power units with a total installed capacity of 6 GW. The developer and technical customer of the facility is the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The general designer and equipment supplier is JSC Atomstroyexport (part of the engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom). The first stage (the first and second power units) was commissioned in 2013 and 2017, respectively. The second stage (the third and fourth units) are under construction. The new power units of the Kudankulam NPP meet the most modern IAEA safety requirements.
05.12.2025
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - A plane carrying a shipment of fuel for the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant arrived in India on December 4, Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"Literally yesterday, an aircraft arrived with the first fuel shipment for Kudankulam – unit 3. This is the largest fuel contract in the history of humankind - over $7 billion. That's how unique our cooperation is. The largest fuel contract between Russia and India," Likhachev told journalists.
Likhachev also said that the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP in India is at a high stage of readiness.
"Four more units are under construction. Moreover, the third and fourth units of Kudankulam are at a high stage of readiness. Next year, we will start commissioning operations directly on the third unit. And year by year, we will commission the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth power units of Kudankulam," Likhachev said.
The Rosatom CEO also said that commissioning operations for the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP would begin in 2026, and subsequent power units would be commissioned year by year. Two nuclear units of the Kudankulam NPP in India are operating at full capacity, providing stable electricity supply, Likhachev added.
The Kudankulam NPP is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. The project involves the construction of six power units with a total installed capacity of 6 GW. The developer and technical customer of the facility is the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The general designer and equipment supplier is JSC Atomstroyexport (part of the engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom). The first stage (the first and second power units) was commissioned in 2013 and 2017, respectively. The second stage (the third and fourth units) are under construction. The new power units of the Kudankulam NPP meet the most modern IAEA safety requirements.
