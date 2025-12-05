https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/fuel-shipment-for-3rd-unit-of-kudankulam-npp-delivered-to-india--rosatom-ceo-1123237567.html
Fuel Shipment for 3rd Unit of Kudankulam NPP Delivered to India – Rosatom CEO
Fuel Shipment for 3rd Unit of Kudankulam NPP Delivered to India – Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
A plane carrying a shipment of fuel for the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant arrived in India on December 4, Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
2025-12-05T10:18+0000
2025-12-05T10:18+0000
2025-12-05T10:18+0000
world
alexei likhachev
russia
rosatom
nuclear power corporation of india limited (npcil)
kudankulam nuclear power plant
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111892125_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_47a2c1b533f504c92cbfad869deb8ef5.jpg
"Literally yesterday, an aircraft arrived with the first fuel shipment for Kudankulam – unit 3. This is the largest fuel contract in the history of humankind - over $7 billion. That's how unique our cooperation is. The largest fuel contract between Russia and India," Likhachev told journalists. Likhachev also said that the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP in India is at a high stage of readiness. The Rosatom CEO also said that commissioning operations for the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP would begin in 2026, and subsequent power units would be commissioned year by year. Two nuclear units of the Kudankulam NPP in India are operating at full capacity, providing stable electricity supply, Likhachev added. The Kudankulam NPP is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. The project involves the construction of six power units with a total installed capacity of 6 GW. The developer and technical customer of the facility is the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The general designer and equipment supplier is JSC Atomstroyexport (part of the engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom). The first stage (the first and second power units) was commissioned in 2013 and 2017, respectively. The second stage (the third and fourth units) are under construction. The new power units of the Kudankulam NPP meet the most modern IAEA safety requirements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/rosatom-to-drive-ais-128bln-boost-to-russian-economy-by-2030---ceo-1123220997.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111892125_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c89e33eece41fc0de2de7cf43962ed4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
plane carrying a shipment of fuel, kudankulam npp, russian nuclear power corporation rosatom
plane carrying a shipment of fuel, kudankulam npp, russian nuclear power corporation rosatom
Fuel Shipment for 3rd Unit of Kudankulam NPP Delivered to India – Rosatom CEO
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - A plane carrying a shipment of fuel for the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant arrived in India on December 4, Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.
"Literally yesterday, an aircraft arrived with the first fuel shipment for Kudankulam – unit 3. This is the largest fuel contract in the history of humankind - over $7 billion. That's how unique our cooperation is. The largest fuel contract between Russia and India," Likhachev told journalists.
Likhachev also said that the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP in India is at a high stage of readiness.
"Four more units are under construction. Moreover, the third and fourth units of Kudankulam are at a high stage of readiness. Next year, we will start commissioning operations directly on the third unit. And year by year, we will commission the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth power units of Kudankulam," Likhachev said.
The Rosatom CEO also said that commissioning operations for the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP would begin in 2026, and subsequent power units would be commissioned year by year. Two nuclear units of the Kudankulam NPP in India are operating at full capacity, providing stable electricity supply, Likhachev added.
The Kudankulam NPP is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. The project involves the construction of six power units with a total installed capacity of 6 GW. The developer and technical customer of the facility is the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The general designer and equipment supplier is JSC Atomstroyexport (part of the engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom
). The first stage (the first and second power units) was commissioned in 2013 and 2017, respectively. The second stage (the third and fourth units) are under construction. The new power units of the Kudankulam NPP meet the most modern IAEA safety requirements.