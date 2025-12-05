https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/fuel-shipment-for-3rd-unit-of-kudankulam-npp-delivered-to-india--rosatom-ceo-1123237567.html

Fuel Shipment for 3rd Unit of Kudankulam NPP Delivered to India – Rosatom CEO

Fuel Shipment for 3rd Unit of Kudankulam NPP Delivered to India – Rosatom CEO

Sputnik International

A plane carrying a shipment of fuel for the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant arrived in India on December 4, Russian nuclear power corporation Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Friday.

2025-12-05T10:18+0000

2025-12-05T10:18+0000

2025-12-05T10:18+0000

world

alexei likhachev

russia

rosatom

nuclear power corporation of india limited (npcil)

kudankulam nuclear power plant

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111892125_0:140:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_47a2c1b533f504c92cbfad869deb8ef5.jpg

"Literally yesterday, an aircraft arrived with the first fuel shipment for Kudankulam – unit 3. This is the largest fuel contract in the history of humankind - over $7 billion. That's how unique our cooperation is. The largest fuel contract between Russia and India," Likhachev told journalists. Likhachev also said that the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP in India is at a high stage of readiness. The Rosatom CEO also said that commissioning operations for the third unit of the Kudankulam NPP would begin in 2026, and subsequent power units would be commissioned year by year. Two nuclear units of the Kudankulam NPP in India are operating at full capacity, providing stable electricity supply, Likhachev added. The Kudankulam NPP is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India. The project involves the construction of six power units with a total installed capacity of 6 GW. The developer and technical customer of the facility is the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. The general designer and equipment supplier is JSC Atomstroyexport (part of the engineering division of Russia’s Rosatom). The first stage (the first and second power units) was commissioned in 2013 and 2017, respectively. The second stage (the third and fourth units) are under construction. The new power units of the Kudankulam NPP meet the most modern IAEA safety requirements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/rosatom-to-drive-ais-128bln-boost-to-russian-economy-by-2030---ceo-1123220997.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

plane carrying a shipment of fuel, kudankulam npp, russian nuclear power corporation rosatom