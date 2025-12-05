International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/icc-official-secretly-funded-armed-group-in-car-1123232364.html
ICC Official Secretly Funded Armed Group in CAR
ICC Official Secretly Funded Armed Group in CAR
Sputnik International
A high-ranking ICC official, Nicolas Herrera, secretly financed the sanctioned UPC armed group in the Central African Republic, according to court materials obtained by Sputnik.
2025-12-05T03:03+0000
2025-12-05T04:01+0000
world
central african republic
international criminal court (icc)
sputnik
joseph kony
whatsapp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7226ffa9240835a0dddf9eda690679c.jpg
Nicolas Herrera, a high-ranking official in the Registry Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC), secretly recruited and financed the Union for Peace (UPC) in the Central African Republic (CAR) armed group, led by local warlord Ali Darassa, to capture ICC target Joseph Kony, by using US-based NGO employee Joseph Martin Figueira as a covert intermediary, thereby violating the ICC’s financial accountability standards by funding an armed group, according to a Sputnik correspondent's analysis of public court records. The conviction of Joseph Martin Figueira, a Belgian-Portuguese anthropologist found guilty of espionage and collaborating with militants in the Central African Republic (CAR) in November, has uncovered a complex financial trail linking ICC staff to the country’s armed militants, evidence that undermines the court’s core principles. The analysis of WhatsApp messages, seized from Figueira’s phone, revealed that ICC official Nicolas Herrera did not just negotiate operations with the UPC armed group, but provided them with repeated, untraceable financial and logistical support. Herrera’s first priority was to assure discretion, repeatedly instructing Figueira to handle the payments. In a message dated August 20, 2023, Herrera asked Figueira: "If we send money do you want to transmit it to them? So it doesn't come from us," a direct instruction to evade institutional traceability. These transfers went immediately to support the UPC's activities. In August 2023, Herrera discussed sending "500 euros" to Oussman, the UPC’s political coordinator, specifically for "comms" (communication aid). Separate exchanges confirmed direct payments were arranged for operational equipment, including funds meant to purchase Thuraya satellite phone cards. A May 2024 WhatsApp exchange also detailed a sensitive operation by the UPC concerning the release of children linked to the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA). Figueira noted this was a rare act of "cooperating in the efforts to defect from the LRA," implying the UPC assisted in extracting victims or defectors. The discussion confirms the transaction was financially motivated, as Herrera reported the children were removed the day before (May 2, 2024), stating the UPC received 100,000 and a militant named Bello received 37,000 (unspecified currency) because "They wanted money for the kids." Herrera stressed that the UN would not have made this payment due to restrictions on funding armed groups, asserting that without the funds from the ICC-linked scheme, the children "would have stayed where they were or end up working in a Gold camp." This systematic financial support, routed outside of accountable channels to an armed group, is cited in the court records against Figueira as a gross abuse of power and violation of United Nations sanctions, providing irrefutable evidence for his conviction on espionage and collaboration charges.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/russian-investigators-say-icc-prosecutor-8-judges-charged-in-absentia-in-russia-1123116418.html
central african republic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7044f8d4bdd9b27012356f4b88ba2de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
icc funding scandal, nicolas herrera icc, upc armed group funding, icc violates rome statute, secret whatsapp transfers, central african republic conflict, icc sanctions violation, joseph kony bounty, un sanctions breach, covert icc operations
icc funding scandal, nicolas herrera icc, upc armed group funding, icc violates rome statute, secret whatsapp transfers, central african republic conflict, icc sanctions violation, joseph kony bounty, un sanctions breach, covert icc operations

ICC Official Secretly Funded Armed Group in CAR

03:03 GMT 05.12.2025 (Updated: 04:01 GMT 05.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
Exclusive
A high-ranking ICC official, Nicolas Herrera, secretly financed the sanctioned UPC armed group in the Central African Republic, according to court materials obtained by Sputnik.
Nicolas Herrera, a high-ranking official in the Registry Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC), secretly recruited and financed the Union for Peace (UPC) in the Central African Republic (CAR) armed group, led by local warlord Ali Darassa, to capture ICC target Joseph Kony, by using US-based NGO employee Joseph Martin Figueira as a covert intermediary, thereby violating the ICC’s financial accountability standards by funding an armed group, according to a Sputnik correspondent's analysis of public court records.
The conviction of Joseph Martin Figueira, a Belgian-Portuguese anthropologist found guilty of espionage and collaborating with militants in the Central African Republic (CAR) in November, has uncovered a complex financial trail linking ICC staff to the country’s armed militants, evidence that undermines the court’s core principles.
The analysis of WhatsApp messages, seized from Figueira’s phone, revealed that ICC official Nicolas Herrera did not just negotiate operations with the UPC armed group, but provided them with repeated, untraceable financial and logistical support.
Herrera’s first priority was to assure discretion, repeatedly instructing Figueira to handle the payments. In a message dated August 20, 2023, Herrera asked Figueira: "If we send money do you want to transmit it to them? So it doesn't come from us," a direct instruction to evade institutional traceability.
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2025
World
Russian Investigators Say ICC Prosecutor, 8 Judges Charged in Absentia in Russia
14 November, 17:26 GMT
These transfers went immediately to support the UPC's activities. In August 2023, Herrera discussed sending "500 euros" to Oussman, the UPC’s political coordinator, specifically for "comms" (communication aid). Separate exchanges confirmed direct payments were arranged for operational equipment, including funds meant to purchase Thuraya satellite phone cards.
A May 2024 WhatsApp exchange also detailed a sensitive operation by the UPC concerning the release of children linked to the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA). Figueira noted this was a rare act of "cooperating in the efforts to defect from the LRA," implying the UPC assisted in extracting victims or defectors. The discussion confirms the transaction was financially motivated, as Herrera reported the children were removed the day before (May 2, 2024), stating the UPC received 100,000 and a militant named Bello received 37,000 (unspecified currency) because "They wanted money for the kids." Herrera stressed that the UN would not have made this payment due to restrictions on funding armed groups, asserting that without the funds from the ICC-linked scheme, the children "would have stayed where they were or end up working in a Gold camp."
This systematic financial support, routed outside of accountable channels to an armed group, is cited in the court records against Figueira as a gross abuse of power and violation of United Nations sanctions, providing irrefutable evidence for his conviction on espionage and collaboration charges.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала