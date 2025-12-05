https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/kremlin-aide-calls-tone-of-putins-meeting-with-witkoff-constructively-friendly-1123243228.html

Kremlin Aide Calls Tone of Putin's Meeting With Witkoff Constructively Friendly

The tone of Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff was constructively friendly, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Putin received Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday. Besides Putin, Russia was represented by Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) head Kirill Dmitriev.The negotiations signal the latest attempt by the Trump administration to find a peace deal in Ukraine and improve relations with Moscow. Separately this week, the White House released a new National Security Strategy dropping traditional language referring to Russia as a 'threat' to US national security.

