Putin Thanks Modi for Fruitful Work During His State Visit to India
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their fruitful work during his state visit to India.
"[I thank you] for a constructive and open dialogue, for fruitful joint work during our state visit," Putin said during a state reception in his honor in New Delhi.Russia genuinely values its strong friendship relations with India, the foundation of which was laid back in the middle of 20th century, Putin added. The strategic partnership between Russia and India is successfully developing on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Putin said, adding that he believes that the agreements would give a serious impetus to the development of bilateral relations. Putin is paying a state visit to India on December 4-5 at Modi's invitation.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their fruitful work during his state visit to India.
"[I thank you] for a constructive and open dialogue, for fruitful joint work during our state visit," Putin said during a state reception in his honor in New Delhi.
Russia genuinely values its strong friendship relations with India
, the foundation of which was laid back in the middle of 20th century, Putin added.
"It is equally important that Russia and India work hand in hand to establish a just multipolar world order," Putin said, adding that the countries are working closely to create an atmosphere of peace and security in the Eurasian region.
The strategic partnership between Russia and India
is successfully developing on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Putin said, adding that he believes that the agreements would give a serious impetus to the development of bilateral relations.
"And we intend to do everything to ensure that our strategic partnership continues to strengthen and develop for the benefit of our two peoples," Putin concluded.
Putin is paying a state visit to India on December 4-5 at Modi's invitation.