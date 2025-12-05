https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/putin-and-modi-adopt-joint-statement-following-their-new-delhi-talks-1123235024.html

Putin and Modi Adopt Joint Statement Following Their New Delhi Talks

Putin and Modi Adopt Joint Statement Following Their New Delhi Talks

Sputnik International

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted a joint statement following their talks in New Delhi.

2025-12-05T09:09+0000

2025-12-05T09:09+0000

2025-12-05T09:57+0000

world

vladimir putin

india

putin's state visit to india

russia

narendra modi

new delhi

eurasian economic union

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123235650_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_85f5c815e2326364a692540666b9bdaf.jpg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Russian President Vladimir Putin laid the foundation for the strategic partnership between Russia and India 25 years ago. Modi praised Putin’s capable leadership, noting that it has significantly contributed to the development of bilateral relations and played a special role in strengthening ties between the two countries. The Indian prime minister thanked Putin for his tireless commitment to working with India, emphasizing that relations between Russia and India are rooted in mutual respect and deep trust. According to Modi, the Russia–India partnership has consistently stood the test of time and continues to advance. He added that Russia and India are now elevating their cooperation to a new level and have agreed on a program of economic cooperation extending until 2030. Narendra Modi stated that the Russia–India Business Forum will play a key role in strengthening business ties between the two countries. He also emphasized that cooperation in the field of fertilizers is especially important, noting its direct impact on food security. Modi highlighted that Russia and India are actively working toward the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and India, calling it a major step toward expanding economic partnership and creating new opportunities for both sides.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were useful and constructive. He noted that the two leaders maintain regular phone communication and thanked Modi for their one-on-one conversation during the meeting. Putin added that Russia and India thoroughly examined the entire spectrum of their multifaceted cooperation, underscoring the depth and strategic importance of the partnership.Vladimir Putin described the package of agreements signed after the Russia–India talks as “solid,” noting that each of them is aimed at expanding bilateral economic cooperation. He confirmed that Russia and India have agreed on a comprehensive program of economic cooperation extending until 2030. Putin emphasized that Russia and India are important partners in trade, investment, and technology, and highlighted the rapid shift to national currencies in mutual settlements—which now account for 96% of transactions. He added that sustainable interbank cooperation channels between the two countries have already been established. According to Putin, the creation of a free trade area between India and the Eurasian Economic Union will significantly expand commercial ties, and work on an agreement is already underway. Furthermore, he noted that Russia and India continue to successfully develop cooperation in the energy sector, reinforcing the strategic nature of their partnership.Putin said that the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant will make a significant contribution to India’s energy supply, underscoring its role as a major joint project. He added that Russia and India may broaden cooperation into new areas such as small modular reactors, floating nuclear power plants, and the use of nuclear technologies in medicine and other fields. The president noted that Russian economic operators are increasing their use of Indian rupees accumulated from exports, reflecting the growing financial integration between the two countries. He also announced that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the upcoming Russian–Indian Business Forum.Putin stated that Russia and India uphold the fundamental principles of international law and share common approaches to major global and regional issues. He emphasized that Moscow is satisfied with the results of the talks in India, noting that both sides reaffirmed the consonance of their positions on key international matters.Putin said that Russia and India continue to cooperate closely in the defense industry, strengthening a long-standing pillar of their strategic partnership. He also confirmed that Russia will provide full assistance to India during its upcoming BRICS presidency, supporting New Delhi’s priorities within the organization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-india-have-similar-visions-for-planets-future---kremlin-1123227277.html

russia

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin and modi, joint statement, new delhi, indian prime minister narendra modi and russian president vladimir putin, new delhi