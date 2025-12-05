International
WATCH LIVE: Putin's Visit to India: Day 2
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-india-jointly-defend-principles-of-equality-cooperation-in-intl-arena---putin-1123233938.html
Russia, India Jointly Defend Principles of Equality, Cooperation in Int'l Arena - Putin
Russia, India Jointly Defend Principles of Equality, Cooperation in Int'l Arena - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and India today jointly defend the principles of equality, cooperation and mutual respect of peoples in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2025-12-05T07:10+0000
2025-12-05T07:10+0000
world
vladimir putin
india
mahatma gandhi
russia
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123233777_0:151:3105:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_0bc2d55fd11bd78206fdcdb7ba6883fd.jpg
"In his letters to Leo Nikolaevich Tolstoy, he talked a lot about the future of the world — free from dictate, hegemony, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and cooperation of peoples. And it is precisely these principles and values that Russia and India are defending together in the international arena today," Putin wrote.The Russian leader visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Friday, laid a wreath and honored the memory of the Indian politician at the place of his cremation. Putin also left a record in the guest of honor book. Putin wrote that Gandhi made an invaluable contribution to the cause of world peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-india-have-similar-visions-for-planets-future---kremlin-1123227277.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123233777_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49a4aa0fc8e8f303bf4c5f497066fbf4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia and india, defend the principles of equality, cooperation and mutual respect
russia and india, defend the principles of equality, cooperation and mutual respect

Russia, India Jointly Defend Principles of Equality, Cooperation in Int'l Arena - Putin

07:10 GMT 05.12.2025
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russia and India today jointly defend the principles of equality, cooperation and mutual respect of peoples in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"In his letters to Leo Nikolaevich Tolstoy, he talked a lot about the future of the world — free from dictate, hegemony, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and cooperation of peoples. And it is precisely these principles and values that Russia and India are defending together in the international arena today," Putin wrote.
The Russian leader visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Friday, laid a wreath and honored the memory of the Indian politician at the place of his cremation. Putin also left a record in the guest of honor book. Putin wrote that Gandhi made an invaluable contribution to the cause of world peace.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2025
World
Modi Personally Greets Putin at Indian Air Force Base Palam
Yesterday, 13:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала