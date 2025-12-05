https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-india-jointly-defend-principles-of-equality-cooperation-in-intl-arena---putin-1123233938.html

Russia, India Jointly Defend Principles of Equality, Cooperation in Int'l Arena - Putin

Russia and India today jointly defend the principles of equality, cooperation and mutual respect of peoples in the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In his letters to Leo Nikolaevich Tolstoy, he talked a lot about the future of the world — free from dictate, hegemony, based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and cooperation of peoples. And it is precisely these principles and values that Russia and India are defending together in the international arena today," Putin wrote.The Russian leader visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Friday, laid a wreath and honored the memory of the Indian politician at the place of his cremation. Putin also left a record in the guest of honor book. Putin wrote that Gandhi made an invaluable contribution to the cause of world peace.

