India Pursuing Independent, Sovereign Policy Under Modi's Leadership - Putin

Sputnik International

India is pursuing an independent and sovereign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2025-12-05T11:35+0000

2025-12-05T11:35+0000

2025-12-05T11:35+0000

putin's state visit to india

vladimir putin

narendra modi

india

russia

new delhi

eurasian economic union

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123238785_0:141:3141:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_44da5765885b047d41a4bb3ed5a7e6ba.jpg

"I would like to note once again that India is pursuing an absolutely independent sovereign policy under the leadership of Mr. Modi," Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian-Indian Importers Forum in New Delhi.Russia and India have growing capabilities in many areas, and they are not yet used to the fullest extent, Putin said.India Strengthening Technological Sovereignty Via Sound Economic PoliciesIndia is strengthening its technological sovereignty through the implementation of sound economic policies, Vladimir Putin said.Russia and India have also impressive technological and resource potential, the Russian leader said.Additionally, Putin said that Russia will send a representative delegation to the artificial intelligence (AI) ​​summit in February 2026, which will be held in India, adding that Russia is ready for a broad partnership with India in field of AI, as countries have advanced developments in this area.Russian-Indian Trade Continues to Grow at Steady PaceThe trade between Russia and India continues to grow at a steady pace, Putin said.Russia and India have huge opportunities to further increase mutual trade, the Russian president added."Strong and extensive ties between Russian and Indian businesses serve as one of the most reliable pillars of the special, privileged strategic partnership between the two countries," Putin also said.The program for developing economic cooperation between Russia and India aims to achieve trade between the countries of up to $100 billion by 2030, Putin added.Indian Economy One of Fastest GrowingThe Indian economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, Putin said.Indian entrepreneurs are interested in trading with Russia, and the synergy of this is crystal clear, Putin added."Russia is studying the Indian experience with interest and using it in the implementation of our national import substitution and localization programs for high-value-added products," Putin said.Russia is ready to increase the purchase of goods and services from India, taking into account the surplus in the bilateral trade balance, Putin said, adding that the authorities of both countries pay special attention to the development of multifaceted economic ties.Using National Currencies in Trade Helps Ensure Stability of OperationsUsing national currencies in trade helps ensure the stability of operations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."The use of national currencies also offers tangible advantages. This ensures uninterrupted financial transactions, regardless of the external environment," Putin said.Joint Russia-India Business Initiatives to Get Support of Russian AuthoritiesJoint business initiatives between Russia and India will receive full support from Russian authorities, Putin said.The Russian leader also called for the removal of barriers to the movement of services and capital between the two countries."It seems that the early conclusion of a preferential trade agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union would have a positive effect in this regard," the president said.Russia, India Need to Improve Industrial CooperationRussia and India need to improve industrial cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."We need to move forward, improve industrial cooperation, jointly create new modern products, and strengthen new technological alliances," Putin said.India, Russia Can Reach $100Bln in Annual Trade Much Earlier Than 2030 TargetIndia and Russia can reach $100 billion in annual trade much earlier than the 2030 target, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said."Based on what I have seen, I do not think we should wait until 2030. We can achieve this goal much sooner," Modi said at the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Importers Forum.

russia

new delhi

russian president vladimir putin, india is pursuing an independent and sovereign policy, modi's leadership