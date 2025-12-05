International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Bezymyannoye Settlement in DPR
Russian Forces Take Control of Bezymyannoye Settlement in DPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Yug battlegroup has taken control of the settlement of Bezymyannoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russian Forces Take Control of Bezymyannoye Settlement in DPR

10:46 GMT 05.12.2025 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 05.12.2025)
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Yug battlegroup has taken control of the settlement of Bezymyannoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of coordinated actions by units of the Yug battlegroup, the settlement of Bezymyannoye in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said.

Russia's Yug battlegroup has also liberated the settlement of Klinovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated over 1,085 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Sever battlegroup has destroyed 12 armored combat vehicles, 73 automobiles, four field artillery pieces, three electronic warfare stations, and six material depots. Ukraine has also lost over 1,195 military personnel in battles with Russia's Sever battlegroup
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 1,575 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 16 armored combat vehicles, including six produced by NATO countries, 93 automobiles, and 10 field artillery pieces, 29 ammunition depots and 55 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations over the past week
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated over 3,265 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated 1515 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week
