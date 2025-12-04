https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/putin-russia-will-liberate-donbass-and-novorossiya-in-any-case-by-military-or-other-means-1123222813.html

Putin: Russia Will Liberate Donbass and Novorossiya in Any Case, By Military or Other Means

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the territories controlled by Kiev will be liberated either by military means or by the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces and the cessation of killings there.

“Either we liberate these territories by military action, or Ukrainian troops ... will leave these territories and stop killing people,,” Putin said in an interview with India Today.The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) did not want to exist within Ukraine and expressed this in a referendum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia tried to build relations between the DPR and LPR and Ukraine, but Kiev did not recognize them, the president said, noting that Kiev refused to withdraw its troops from the DPR and the LPR after the referendum, preferring to fight.The search for a resolution to the situation in Ukraine is a difficult task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."It is a difficult job, it is a difficult mission," Putin said.In the context of discussions of the Ukrainian conflict, the president called achieving a consensus between the parties a difficult task.Trump Administration Takes on Difficult Mission of Resolving Conflict in UkraineThe administration of US President Donald Trump has taken on the difficult mission of resolving the situation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Putin added that during his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, there were questions regarding US proposals, with which Moscow did not agree, and the parties discussed them."They [the points of the US-proposed plan for a settlement in Ukraine] are being discussed. They [the US] divided the 27 points into four packages and proposed discussing them separately," Putin said.US representatives are currently engaged in shuttle diplomacy, maintaining contacts with Russia, Europe, and Ukraine, Putin said.Vladimir Putin called his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner very useful.It is too early to talk about the meeting, but it was necessary, the president said, adding that proposals the US side brought to Moscow were based on his agreements with US President Donald Trump in Alaska in one way or another.Russia Not Willing to Return to the G8Putin said in an interview with India Today that he does not want Russia to return to the G8."No," Putin said.It is unclear why the G7 countries call themselves so, as their share of the global economy is declining year after year, the president said, adding that this is an obvious fact. He added that the recession in Germany, for example, is also obvious.At the same time, the president said that the G7 is still an important platform, working on something, discussing something, and making decisions, adding that he wishes them all the best.

