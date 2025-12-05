https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/thousands-of-school-students-protest-in-germany-against-military-service-bill---reports-1123243531.html
Thousands of School Students Protest in Germany Against Military Service Bill - Reports
Thousands of School Students Protest in Germany Against Military Service Bill - Reports
Sputnik International
Thousands of school students took to the streets in major German cities on Friday in a show of protest against a new bill on the modernization of military service, German media reported.
2025-12-05T22:11+0000
2025-12-05T22:11+0000
2025-12-05T22:11+0000
world
germany
nuremberg
stuttgart
europe
protest
military service
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122742096_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b54e4a80b9fc37525bcb8b473c799874.jpg
The bill was adopted by the federal parliament earlier in the day in a 323-272 vote with one abstention. It introduces, among other things, a mandatory medical examination for 18-year-old young men and a mandatory draw if there is the need to increase the manpower of the German armed forces. About 1,500 students rallied in front of the University of Hamburg, the NDR broadcaster reported. Similar protests took place in Stuttgart, Rostock, Nuremberg, Leipzig and over 70 other cities and municipalities, the protest organizer, Schulstreik gegen Wehrpflicht (School Strike Against Compulsory Military Duty), said. Under German law, students may not miss school to participate in protests, but in previous years, many schools allowed their students to take part in climate strike actions during classes. In November, Germany's ruling coalition of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) reached an agreement on a draft law to modernize military service. The bill is guided by the Swedish model of military service and combines the principle of voluntariness with attractive service conditions. The law is expected to come into force at the beginning of 2026. It introduces the obligation for all young men born after December 31, 2007, to fill out a survey about their weight, height, and personal data. Women can opt to filled out survey. Germany has been seeking to increase the size of its armed forces to 203,000 since 2018 to reverse years of decline. Despite the military's efforts, the force stood at approximately 182,000 as of March.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251114/germany-flooded-with-young-ukrainian-men-fleeing-zelenskys-meat-grinder-1123113458.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/record-number-of-german-industrial-companies-report-decline-in-competitiveness---study-1123101438.html
germany
nuremberg
stuttgart
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/07/1122742096_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9888234d0060c204117b8f783b02ab85.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why don't german youth want to serve in the military, how are german youth protesting service in the military
why don't german youth want to serve in the military, how are german youth protesting service in the military
Thousands of School Students Protest in Germany Against Military Service Bill - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thousands of school students took to the streets in major German cities on Friday in a show of protest against a new bill on the modernization of military service, German media reported.
The bill was adopted by the federal parliament earlier in the day in a 323-272 vote with one abstention. It introduces, among other things, a mandatory medical examination for 18-year-old young men and a mandatory draw if there is the need to increase the manpower of the German armed forces.
Thousands of students skipped classes to protest. In Berlin, over 1,000 marched from the Kreuzberg District to the city center, carrying posters and banners condemning the bill, the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported. Another 2,000 were expected to protest in the evening.
About 1,500 students rallied in front of the University of Hamburg, the NDR broadcaster reported. Similar protests took place in Stuttgart, Rostock, Nuremberg, Leipzig and over 70 other cities and municipalities, the protest organizer, Schulstreik gegen Wehrpflicht (School Strike Against Compulsory Military Duty), said.
"We do not want to be locked in barracks for six months of our lives, taught drill, obedience, and how to kill. War is not a future prospect. It destroys the foundations of our lives," the group said on its website.
Under German law, students may not miss school to participate in protests, but in previous years, many schools allowed their students to take part in climate strike actions during classes.
In November, Germany's ruling coalition of the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) reached an agreement on a draft law to modernize military service. The bill is guided by the Swedish model of military service and combines the principle of voluntariness with attractive service conditions.
The law is expected to come into force at the beginning of 2026. It introduces the obligation for all young men born after December 31, 2007, to fill out a survey about their weight, height, and personal data. Women can opt to filled out survey.
Germany has been seeking to increase the size of its armed forces to 203,000 since 2018 to reverse years of decline. Despite the military's efforts, the force stood at approximately 182,000 as of March.