Nigeria Hopes to Become Full BRICS Member in Coming Years
By 2050, Nigeria's population will reach 400 million, and Nigeria has much to learn from BRICS, so the country seeks to have relations with the association based on mutual interests, Tuggar said at the Doha Forum in Qatar. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan became BRICS partner countries on January 1, while Vietnam was added to the group in June.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Nigeria hopes to become a full member of BRICS in the coming years, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said on Saturday.
By 2050, Nigeria's population will reach 400 million, and Nigeria has much to learn from BRICS, so the country seeks to have relations with the association based on mutual interests, Tuggar said at the Doha Forum in Qatar.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association
created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan became BRICS partner countries on January 1, while Vietnam was added to the group in June.