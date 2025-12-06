https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/nigeria-hopes-to-become-full-brics-member-in-coming-years-1123247657.html

Nigeria Hopes to Become Full BRICS Member in Coming Years

Nigeria Hopes to Become Full BRICS Member in Coming Years

Sputnik International

Nigeria hopes to become a full member of BRICS in the coming years, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said on Saturday.

2025-12-06T13:31+0000

2025-12-06T13:31+0000

2025-12-06T13:31+0000

world

brics

nigeria

doha

qatar

brics summit

member

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg

By 2050, Nigeria's population will reach 400 million, and Nigeria has much to learn from BRICS, so the country seeks to have relations with the association based on mutual interests, Tuggar said at the Doha Forum in Qatar. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. In addition to Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan became BRICS partner countries on January 1, while Vietnam was added to the group in June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251024/brics-remains-relevant-despite-all-external-challenges---russian-senator-1123008992.html

nigeria

doha

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, nigerian foreign minister yusuf tuggar, nigeria, egypt, ethiopia, iran, the united arab emirates and indonesia. belarus, bolivia, kazakhstan, thailand, cuba, uganda, malaysia, nigeria, uzbekistan became brics partner