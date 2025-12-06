https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/orban-announces-visit-of-large-hungarian-delegation-to-moscow-to-discuss-economy-1123247953.html
Orban Announces Visit of Large Hungarian Delegation to Moscow to Discuss Economy
Orban Announces Visit of Large Hungarian Delegation to Moscow to Discuss Economy
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large Hungarian delegation will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss economic issues and cooperation strategies after sanctions are lifted, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday.
2025-12-06T14:10+0000
2025-12-06T14:10+0000
2025-12-06T14:10+0000
world
hungary
russia
moscow
viktor orban
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d740c8debc088731d91b214dfe251045.jpg
Orban said that Hungary is negotiating with Russia on how economic cooperation between the two countries will be structured "after this entire sanctions system ends, because it cannot remain like this forever."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/hungary-has-not-succumbed-to-external-pressure-develops-cooperation-with-russia--orban-1123195672.html
hungary
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0462271091b172f7d04ca9f2bba6f0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungary, russia, orban, moscow, visit, delegation
hungary, russia, orban, moscow, visit, delegation
Orban Announces Visit of Large Hungarian Delegation to Moscow to Discuss Economy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large Hungarian delegation will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss economic issues and cooperation strategies after sanctions are lifted, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday.
"A huge business delegation is heading to Moscow in the coming days, in early December, to discuss exclusively economic issues," Orban said at an event in the Hungarian city of Kecskemet, broadcast by the M1 television channel.
Orban said that Hungary is negotiating with Russia on how economic cooperation between the two countries
will be structured "after this entire sanctions system ends, because it cannot remain like this forever."