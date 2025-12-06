International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/orban-announces-visit-of-large-hungarian-delegation-to-moscow-to-discuss-economy-1123247953.html
Orban Announces Visit of Large Hungarian Delegation to Moscow to Discuss Economy
Orban Announces Visit of Large Hungarian Delegation to Moscow to Discuss Economy
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large Hungarian delegation will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss economic issues and cooperation strategies after sanctions are lifted, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday.
2025-12-06T14:10+0000
2025-12-06T14:10+0000
world
hungary
russia
moscow
viktor orban
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d740c8debc088731d91b214dfe251045.jpg
Orban said that Hungary is negotiating with Russia on how economic cooperation between the two countries will be structured "after this entire sanctions system ends, because it cannot remain like this forever."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/hungary-has-not-succumbed-to-external-pressure-develops-cooperation-with-russia--orban-1123195672.html
hungary
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116801256_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e0462271091b172f7d04ca9f2bba6f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungary, russia, orban, moscow, visit, delegation
hungary, russia, orban, moscow, visit, delegation

Orban Announces Visit of Large Hungarian Delegation to Moscow to Discuss Economy

14:10 GMT 06.12.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to take part in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to take part in the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large Hungarian delegation will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss economic issues and cooperation strategies after sanctions are lifted, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday.
"A huge business delegation is heading to Moscow in the coming days, in early December, to discuss exclusively economic issues," Orban said at an event in the Hungarian city of Kecskemet, broadcast by the M1 television channel.
Orban said that Hungary is negotiating with Russia on how economic cooperation between the two countries will be structured "after this entire sanctions system ends, because it cannot remain like this forever."
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
World
Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban
28 November, 16:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала