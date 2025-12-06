https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/orban-announces-visit-of-large-hungarian-delegation-to-moscow-to-discuss-economy-1123247953.html

Orban Announces Visit of Large Hungarian Delegation to Moscow to Discuss Economy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large Hungarian delegation will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss economic issues and cooperation strategies after sanctions are lifted, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Saturday.

Orban said that Hungary is negotiating with Russia on how economic cooperation between the two countries will be structured "after this entire sanctions system ends, because it cannot remain like this forever."

