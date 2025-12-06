https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/putins-india-visit-signals-folly-of-western-pressure---academic-1123244498.html

Putin’s India Visit Signals Folly of Western Pressure - Academic

Putin’s India Visit Signals Folly of Western Pressure - Academic

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India may have sealed dozens of strategic partnerships, but its core purpose transcends trade: Moscow is using its Soviet-era ally to send a defiant message to the West that it will not be isolated over the conflict in Ukraine, US academic Ramesh Mohan says.

2025-12-06T05:01+0000

2025-12-06T05:01+0000

2025-12-06T05:01+0000

india

vladimir putin

narendra modi

donald trump

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

moscow

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/04/1123229339_0:209:2643:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_c9b6709f5640781b9c48421f133df0b1.jpg

Putin left New Delhi on Friday after witnessing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the signing of over a dozen bilateral agreements on technology, agriculture, tourism and defense cooperation. The subject of Ukraine or the increasingly bellicose US and EU sanctions against Russian oil weren't in any of the signed documents. Yet, those in the room — or thousands of miles away in any of the Western capitals that had been plotting their next move against the Kremlin — could not have missed the true significance of Putin’s two-day visit, said Mohan. Mohan, who also teaches about economics in international politics and regularly leads Bryant University study missions to Asia, said Modi was also sending a message to the world that US pressure will not dictate India's policy. The last time Putin met Modi was in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping when they attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin in September. The visual display of camaraderie between the three leaders had sent a message to the world even then that the so-called Global South solidarity could not be broken in the face of Western pressure, said Mohan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/putin-thanks-modi-for-fruitful-work-during-his-state-visit-to-india-1123242316.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/india-pursuing-independent-sovereign-policy-under-modis-leadership---putin-1123238967.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, narendra modi, putin-modi summit, putin's visit to india, russia-india relations, donald trump, ukraine, russia, global south, shanghai cooperation organization, china