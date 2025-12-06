https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/russias-dmitriev-accuses-eu-bureaucrats-of-interfering-in-2024-us-presidential-election-1123247798.html

Russia's Dmitriev Accuses 'EU Bureaucrats' of Interfering in 2024 US Presidential Election

Russia's Dmitriev Accuses 'EU Bureaucrats' of Interfering in 2024 US Presidential Election

Sputnik International

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday accused European Union officials of interfering in the US presidential election in 2024.

2025-12-06T14:34+0000

2025-12-06T14:34+0000

2025-12-06T14:34+0000

world

elon musk

kirill dmitriev

donald trump

russia

brussels

european union (eu)

european commission

presidential election

presidential campaign

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106605/03/1066050372_0:81:2000:1206_1920x0_80_0_0_619cb4413e10af81a19c03fc1f6c35ba.jpg

Dmitriev made the remark in a social media post linked to a Remarks news report about US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk receiving a formal letter from the EU asking him to censor statements made by then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 election. Musk reposted the EU letter, dated August 12, 2024, on his X account on Saturday. On Friday, the European Commission said that it had fined Musk's X social network 120 million euros ($140 million) for breaching the bloc's digital regulations in relation to advertising transparency. Musk commented on the EU's decision by saying that without freedom of speech the West will fall.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/new-us-eu-trade-pact-will-maximize-brussels-vassalage-could-collapse-economy---analysts-1122504730.html

russia

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us presidential election, russian direct investment fund, russian special presidential envoy, economic cooperation with foreign countries