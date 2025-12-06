https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/russias-dmitriev-accuses-eu-bureaucrats-of-interfering-in-2024-us-presidential-election-1123247798.html
Russia's Dmitriev Accuses 'EU Bureaucrats' of Interfering in 2024 US Presidential Election
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday accused European Union officials of interfering in the US presidential election in 2024.
Dmitriev made the remark in a social media post linked to a Remarks news report about US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk receiving a formal letter from the EU asking him to censor statements made by then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 election. Musk reposted the EU letter, dated August 12, 2024, on his X account on Saturday. On Friday, the European Commission said that it had fined Musk's X social network 120 million euros ($140 million) for breaching the bloc's digital regulations in relation to advertising transparency. Musk commented on the EU's decision by saying that without freedom of speech the West will fall.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Saturday accused European Union officials of interfering in the US presidential election in 2024.
Dmitriev made the remark in a social media post linked to a Remarks news report about US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk receiving a formal letter from the EU asking him to censor statements made by then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 election. Musk reposted the EU letter, dated August 12, 2024, on his X account on Saturday.
"US election interference by Trump-hating, unelected EU bureaucrats is now out in the open. Brussels has long sought to undermine President Trump and is actively sabotaging his peace efforts. The AWAKENING to the EU's role is underway," Dmitriev wrote on X in response to the publication.
On Friday, the European Commission said that it had fined Musk's X social network 120 million euros ($140 million) for breaching the bloc's digital regulations in relation to advertising transparency. Musk commented on the EU's decision by saying that without freedom of speech the West will fall.