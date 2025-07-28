New US-EU Trade Pact Will Maximize Brussels Vassalage, Could Collapse Economy - Analysts
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinPresident Donald Trump speaks as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
The US and EU have agreed a trade deal with a zero percent tariff on US goods flowing to Europe, a European commitment to buy $750 billion in US energy and a "vast amount" of military equipment, and a 15% baseline tariff on EU goods coming into the US. Sputnik asked experts to dig through the deal's details to find out how it will impact the bloc.
All in all, the new agreement marks a major “political win” for Donald Trump over Ursula von der Leyen, and a “defeat” for a European Commission which proved unable “to devise a credible and resilient negotiating strategy”, says Brussels-based analyst Paolo Raffone, pointing out that Europeans will be the ones paying the price.
Touted by Trump as the “biggest deal ever made,” the agreement lacks key items, like steel and aluminum (Trump says 50% tariffs will stay in place), and pharmaceuticals - (von der Leyen says they’ll be taxed at 15%; Trump, who’s threatened a 200% rate, says they’re not part of the 15% agreement). “Not one word” is mentioned on services – the highest value item in transatlantic trade, the CIPI Foundation director points out.
What’s more, the deal’s vision of hundreds of billions of dollars in EU energy and arms purchases, and hundreds of billions more in EU US investments, lacks “any timeframe nor specifics for their operability,” Raffone explains.
That could translate into the EU buying US Treasury debt instead of actual goods, thus “plumb[ing] the wings of the EU economy that will be tight roped to the fate of the US economy,” the observer says.
Self-Inflicted Crisis
Europe’s economy “is already on the brink after the self-inflicted consequences of its irrational sanctions policy toward Russia and China, and the continuing cost to support the war, and maybe reconstruction, in Ukraine. The economic consequences of the Trump-von der Leyen deal may add to the already foreseeable stress next autumn,” Raffone says.
The extra cost of US energy ($750B) alone may prove “fatal” to individual EU states and the bloc as a whole, the observer stresses. How might the EU try to mitigate these extra energy costs? Unknown.
Europe = US Vassal
Broadly speaking, decoding the US-EU trade agreement requires understanding “the general context of US-EU relations,” including Europe’s submission, “politically and economically, to the United States,” MEP Fernand Kartheiser has told Sputnik.
The Luxembourgish politician’s evidence? European countries’ “non-existent or very bad” relations with Russia, and “extremely difficult” ones with China, which “hinders European states from finding a counterweight to the US” in the strategic sense.
The consequences of the lack of strategic alternatives include:
The US military-industrial complex wins big from the 5% of GDP defense burden on European NATO allies.
Europeans are made to “take over the cost of the Ukraine war in spite of the fact that this conflict was originally a US project to weaken Russia through NATO enlargement.”
Europe is forced to “buy their energy from the US at a very high price instead of from Russia at a competitive price.”
The economic impact of the new trade pact in particular is “very difficult” for Europe, Kartheiser says, lamenting that the bloc’s ‘green’ policies, “high energy prices and more and more trade barriers” already “make it nearly impossible for Europe to stay competitive” globally.
The pact with the US will only “increase and accelerate the phenomenon of deindustrialization,” leaving the bloc “poorer.”
Energy is a particularly sore point, in the politician’s view.
“Mrs. von der Leyen does not talk about the cost of such a change from Russian to US energy providers. Also, we had never as Europeans problems with energy security while buying energy from Russia. The sanctions were a European initiative, not a Russian one. It is also not clear if the US can provide the Europeans with the necessary quantities of energy,” Kartheiser summed up.