https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/chinas-near-peer-status-in-us-strategy-hides-looming-hot-war-threat---analyst-1123263642.html
China's 'Near-Peer' Status in US Strategy Hides Looming Hot War Threat - Analyst
China's 'Near-Peer' Status in US Strategy Hides Looming Hot War Threat - Analyst
In new NSS, US allies Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and Australia, are "being armed for confrontation, and a hot war is still likely in the next 2-3 years,” China expert Jeff J. Brown tells Sputnik.
The wording in the new US NSS is just a thin veneer of peaceful "palliatives," China expert Jeff J. Brown tells Sputnik. In reality, US allies "Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and Australia, are being armed for confrontation, and a hot war is still likely in the next 2-3 years," says Brown, who is also founder of Seek Truth From Facts Foundation.
China's 'Near-Peer' Status in US Strategy Hides Looming Hot War Threat - Analyst

12:04 GMT 09.12.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
The 2025 National Security Strategy (NSS) may look softer on paper, recasting China from a “threat” into a “near-peer competitor” with seeming potential to “reshape” US-China relations, Dr. John Gong, economics professor at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, tells Sputnik.
The wording in the new US NSS is just a thin veneer of peaceful “palliatives,” China expert Jeff J. Brown tells Sputnik.
In reality, US allies “Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and Australia, are being armed for confrontation, and a hot war is still likely in the next 2-3 years,” says Brown, who is also founder of Seek Truth From Facts Foundation.
Washington “still flogs the Asian Quad – “obviously structured to counter China militarily,” he notes, adding that the NSS:
insists on “arming Taiwan to the hilt, to counter China with ‘military overmatch’”
pushes to “maintain military foothold in the South China Sea under flimsy pretext against China”
Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea urged to “spend more on arms to ‘deter adversaries’ “which are obviously China, DPRK and Russia”
US tariffs also remain in force.

‘Behind-The-Scene Rogue Actors’

The CIA, US Departments of War and State, US Legislature, and Israel’s Mossad don’t want to relinquish the profits generated by forever wars, noted the expert.
“These Western deep state actors learned a long time ago to ignore or sabotage any directives that threaten their filthy lucre,” he says.

No Shift in West’s Power Pyramid

The US plans to keep its allies buying its weapons to “contain China,” believes Brown. US “fealty” to the West’s war machine has been bought by billionaire donors who “don’t get richer with peace.”
Since 1963 and the presidency of John F. Kennedy, “no US president has been free to be ‘presidential’ in their governance, like Putin and Xi are,” he remarks.
As far as China is concerned, it will likely “play to Trump’s megalomania,” while quietly prepping for a potential hot war,” concludes Brown.
Заголовок открываемого материала