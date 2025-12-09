https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/chinas-near-peer-status-in-us-strategy-hides-looming-hot-war-threat---analyst-1123263642.html

China's 'Near-Peer' Status in US Strategy Hides Looming Hot War Threat - Analyst

In new NSS, US allies Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and Australia, are "being armed for confrontation, and a hot war is still likely in the next 2-3 years,” China expert Jeff J. Brown tells Sputnik.

The wording in the new US NSS is just a thin veneer of peaceful “palliatives,” China expert Jeff J. Brown tells Sputnik. In reality, US allies “Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and Australia, are being armed for confrontation, and a hot war is still likely in the next 2-3 years,” says Brown, who is also founder of Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. ‘Behind-The-Scene Rogue Actors’ The CIA, US Departments of War and State, US Legislature, and Israel’s Mossad don’t want to relinquish the profits generated by forever wars, noted the expert. No Shift in West’s Power Pyramid The US plans to keep its allies buying its weapons to “contain China,” believes Brown. US “fealty” to the West’s war machine has been bought by billionaire donors who “don’t get richer with peace.”As far as China is concerned, it will likely “play to Trump’s megalomania,” while quietly prepping for a potential hot war,” concludes Brown.

