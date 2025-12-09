International
LIVE: Valdai International Discussion Club Conference Kicks Off in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/hungary-aims-for-seamless-energy-ties-with-russia---szijjarto-1123261658.html
Hungary Aims for Seamless Energy Ties With Russia - Szijjarto
Hungary Aims for Seamless Energy Ties With Russia - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
Peter Szijjarto underscored that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is determined to ensure unhindered energy relations between Hungary and Russia.
2025-12-09T09:30+0000
2025-12-09T09:31+0000
world
russia
hungary
turkiye
rosatom
peter szijjarto
viktor orban
turkstream
energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_0:0:1344:756_1920x0_80_0_0_d2aa7b9e59d8614ca03fe91a0304d85b.jpg
Peter Szijjarto underscored that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is determined to ensure unhindered energy relations between Hungary and Russia. Szijjarto arrived as part of a high-level delegation of Hungarian business leaders, including representatives of OTP Bank and energy company MOL, for the Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC). On the energy front, Szijjarto gave an upbeat update on the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, being built by Russia’s Rosatom. “Progress at Paks-2 is even better than expected,” he noted, adding that reinforced concrete installation, originally scheduled for January, will now begin next week. The visit follows regional energy assurances, with Turkiye recently guaranteeing Hungary secure access to Russian oil and gas. Szijjarto described Turkiye as a “reliable and honest transit partner,” noting that Hungary is expected to receive approximately eight billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline in 2025. “We also oppose treating energy supplies as a political or ideological issue,” he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/hungarys-paks-nuclear-power-plant-gets-enough-russian-fuel-to-run-until-2028---szijjarto-1123253384.html
russia
hungary
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/16/1122999207_184:0:1333:862_1920x0_80_0_0_4336b60df4268600112e2da8cd39e8cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-hungary ties, hungary's paks nuclear power plant
russia-hungary ties, hungary's paks nuclear power plant

Hungary Aims for Seamless Energy Ties With Russia - Szijjarto

09:30 GMT 09.12.2025 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 09.12.2025)
© Sputnik / РИА Новости / Go to the mediabankHungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2025
© Sputnik / РИА Новости
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Hungary and Russia need to work together to resist the “external pressures” that they face, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters in Moscow.
Peter Szijjarto underscored that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is determined to ensure unhindered energy relations between Hungary and Russia.
Szijjarto arrived as part of a high-level delegation of Hungarian business leaders, including representatives of OTP Bank and energy company MOL, for the Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC).
On the energy front, Szijjarto gave an upbeat update on the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, being built by Russia’s Rosatom.
“Progress at Paks-2 is even better than expected,” he noted, adding that reinforced concrete installation, originally scheduled for January, will now begin next week.
The visit follows regional energy assurances, with Turkiye recently guaranteeing Hungary secure access to Russian oil and gas.
Szijjarto described Turkiye as a “reliable and honest transit partner,” noting that Hungary is expected to receive approximately eight billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline in 2025.
“We also oppose treating energy supplies as a political or ideological issue,” he said.
A man walks in front of the main entrance of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Paks, some 90 kms south of Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, April 22, 2003. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
Economy
Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant Gets Enough Russian Fuel to Run Until 2028 - Szijjarto
7 December, 19:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала