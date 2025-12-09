https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/hungary-aims-for-seamless-energy-ties-with-russia---szijjarto-1123261658.html

Hungary Aims for Seamless Energy Ties With Russia - Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto underscored that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is determined to ensure unhindered energy relations between Hungary and Russia.

Peter Szijjarto underscored that Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is determined to ensure unhindered energy relations between Hungary and Russia. Szijjarto arrived as part of a high-level delegation of Hungarian business leaders, including representatives of OTP Bank and energy company MOL, for the Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC). On the energy front, Szijjarto gave an upbeat update on the Paks-2 nuclear power plant, being built by Russia’s Rosatom. “Progress at Paks-2 is even better than expected,” he noted, adding that reinforced concrete installation, originally scheduled for January, will now begin next week. The visit follows regional energy assurances, with Turkiye recently guaranteeing Hungary secure access to Russian oil and gas. Szijjarto described Turkiye as a “reliable and honest transit partner,” noting that Hungary is expected to receive approximately eight billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline in 2025. “We also oppose treating energy supplies as a political or ideological issue,” he said.

russia-hungary ties, hungary's paks nuclear power plant