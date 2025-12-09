https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/lukashenko-to-name-oreshnik-combat-duty-date-at-all-belarusian-peoples-assembly-1123265289.html

Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will announce when the Oreshnik missile system will begin combat duty in the country at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in December, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday.

"This is the responsibility and prerogative of the President of the Republic of Belarus. Wait for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly; the president will tell everything," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster.

