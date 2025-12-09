https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/lukashenko-to-name-oreshnik-combat-duty-date-at-all-belarusian-peoples-assembly-1123265289.html
Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly
Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will announce when the Oreshnik missile system will begin combat duty in the country at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in December, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday.
2025-12-09T14:36+0000
2025-12-09T14:36+0000
2025-12-09T14:36+0000
world
alexander lukashenko
belarus
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/06/1121109877_0:0:3099:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_395653388ddea155a71019f075bb53aa.jpg
"This is the responsibility and prerogative of the President of the Republic of Belarus. Wait for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly; the president will tell everything," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251031/belaruss-lukashenko-confirms-plans-to-put-oreshnik-on-combat-duty-in-december-1123045239.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/06/1121109877_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_143062bed3766eb67ec1d8dc30bed38f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lukashenko oreshnik, oreshnik missile belarus, all-belarusian people's assembly
lukashenko oreshnik, oreshnik missile belarus, all-belarusian people's assembly
Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will announce when the Oreshnik missile system will begin combat duty in the country at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in December, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday.
"This is the responsibility and prerogative of the President of the Republic of Belarus. Wait for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly; the president will tell everything," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster.