Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly
Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will announce when the Oreshnik missile system will begin combat duty in the country at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in December, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday.
"This is the responsibility and prerogative of the President of the Republic of Belarus. Wait for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly; the president will tell everything," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster.
Lukashenko to Name Oreshnik Combat Duty Date at All-Belarusian People's Assembly

14:36 GMT 09.12.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will announce when the Oreshnik missile system will begin combat duty in the country at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in December, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Tuesday.
"This is the responsibility and prerogative of the President of the Republic of Belarus. Wait for the All-Belarusian People's Assembly; the president will tell everything," Khrenin said in an interview with the Pervy Informatsionny broadcaster.
