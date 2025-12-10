https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/us-threatens-icc-with-sanctions-over-future-investigations---report-1123272587.html

US Threatens ICC With Sanctions Over Future Investigations - Report

Sputnik International

The Trump administration has threatened the International Criminal Court (ICC) with potential sanctions if it does not amend its founding documents to exclude President Donald Trump and his top officials from future investigations, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an administration official.

In addition to its pledge not to target the US, the Trump administration also demands that the ICC halt existing investigations into Israel and American military actions in Afghanistan, the report said. In return for these concessions, the Trump administration is prepared to forgo additional sanctions on court officials and refrain from sanctioning the court itself, according to the report. Washington has conveyed its demands to ICC members and directly to the court, which has 125 members, the report added. The United States is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC in 2002 with powers to prosecute heads of state. In recent years, the ICC has issued arrest warrants for several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These decisions have been criticized. Some states, such as Hungary, decided to withdraw from the ICC. On February 6, Trump signed the executive order on sanctions against the ICC for its actions against Washington and its allies, including Israel. The order states that the US will take significant measures against those "responsible for the ICC's transgressions." Some of the measures include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the US for ICC staff and their family members.

