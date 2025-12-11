International
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
Armenia is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.
"Let me once again confirm the Republic of Armenia's readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation," Pashinyan said during the meeting of the enlarged Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.Earlier in the day, Pashinyan told Armenian reporters that the withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union is not Armenia's goal, but its goal is EU membership.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Armenia is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.
"Let me once again confirm the Republic of Armenia's readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation," Pashinyan said during the meeting of the enlarged Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.
Earlier in the day, Pashinyan told Armenian reporters that the withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union is not Armenia's goal, but its goal is EU membership.
