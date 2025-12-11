https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/armenia-ready-for-mutually-beneficial-cooperation-within-eaeu---pashinyan-1123276746.html

Armenia Ready for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation Within EAEU - Pashinyan

Armenia Ready for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation Within EAEU - Pashinyan

Sputnik International

Armenia is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

2025-12-11T14:20+0000

2025-12-11T14:20+0000

2025-12-11T14:20+0000

world

armenia

moscow

european union (eu)

eurasian economic union

eurasian intergovernmental council

nikol pashinyan

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122317547_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d36f844fcbe4760a11f390588cfc5fe9.jpg

"Let me once again confirm the Republic of Armenia's readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation," Pashinyan said during the meeting of the enlarged Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.Earlier in the day, Pashinyan told Armenian reporters that the withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union is not Armenia's goal, but its goal is EU membership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/lukashenko-says-eaeu-set-to-actively-implement-free-trade-agreement-with-iran-1122349043.html

armenia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eurasian economic union, armenian prime minister nikol pashinyan, armenia ready for mutually beneficial cooperation