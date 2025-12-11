International
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
ICC Has Become Political Weapon, Not Court – Expert
ICC Has Become Political Weapon, Not Court – Expert
The International Criminal Court's entrenched bias reflects a deep crisis in the entire international system, Ali Fadlallah, Beirut-based professor of political science and international law, told Sputnik.
"Prosecutor Karim Khan has publicly said that certain Western leaders told him outright that this institution was created only for Africa and Russia. If that is true, then we are dealing with a court controlled from the outside," he noted. Fadlallah also pointed to the US reaction when the ICC moved against Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and to former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda reporting direct threats from Mossad—none of which led to any consequences. According to him, the court has become an instrument of political pressure and blackmail, as seen in the cases of Rwanda, Yugoslavia, and France's pressure on Sudan's Omar al-Bashir. The ICC's selective approach, he argues, confirms that the international system is in deep crisis and urgently needs reform—although such change may be nearly impossible today.
11:38 GMT 11.12.2025
The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) entrenched bias reflects a deep crisis in the entire international system, Ali Fadlallah, Beirut-based professor of political science and international law, told Sputnik.
“Prosecutor Karim Khan has publicly said that certain Western leaders told him outright that this institution was created only for Africa and Russia. If that is true, then we are dealing with a court controlled from the outside,” he noted.
Fadlallah also pointed to the US reaction when the ICC moved against Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and to former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda reporting direct threats from Mossad—none of which led to any consequences.
According to him, the court has become an instrument of political pressure and blackmail, as seen in the cases of Rwanda, Yugoslavia, and France’s pressure on Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir.
The ICC’s selective approach, he argues, confirms that the international system is in deep crisis and urgently needs reform—although such change may be nearly impossible today.
