Israel Views Syria As Space for Regional Expansion - Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Israel views Syria as a space for regional expansion, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet seeks to strengthen its influence in the Middle East by continuing the war in Gaza through various means.
"Tel Aviv's actions are having an impact on Syria and pose a serious threat to regional stability. Israel is attempting to strengthen its security at the expense of its neighbors' insecurity, whereas stability can only be achieved through cooperation. Israel must abandon its resistance to the Palestinians' right to statehood, cease military action in Gaza, ensure the entry into force of the agreed-upon peace deal, and move toward substantive dialogue with regional countries," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Fidan as saying. This approach, according to Fidan, can create conditions for stability, security, and prosperity.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Israel views Syria as a space for regional expansion, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet seeks to strengthen its influence in the Middle East by continuing the war in Gaza through various means.
"Tel Aviv's actions are having an impact on Syria
and pose a serious threat to regional stability. Israel is attempting to strengthen its security at the expense of its neighbors' insecurity, whereas stability can only be achieved through cooperation. Israel must abandon its resistance to the Palestinians' right to statehood, cease military action in Gaza, ensure the entry into force of the agreed-upon peace deal, and move toward substantive dialogue with regional countries," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Fidan as saying.
This approach, according to Fidan, can create conditions for stability, security, and prosperity.