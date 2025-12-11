International
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Japan to Investigate Cause of Mass Oyster Deaths in Hiroshima Prefecture - Reports
The Japanese government has developed a package of measures to determine the causes of mass oyster deaths in the Seto Inland Sea and to assist farmers affected by this phenomenon, media channel reported on Thursday.
The government's package of measures will allow affected farmers to secure interest-free loans for five years in the short term, protecting them from bankruptcy, the report read. In the medium term, the government and Hiroshima Prefecture will work to determine the causes of death of this popular product, the TV channel added. In the longer term, research is planned to develop methods for cultivating oysters based on environmental changes around the farms, as well as to provide assistance in installing necessary equipment, media reported. The mass death of farmed oysters has become a real disaster for farmers engaged in oyster cultivation in the Hiroshima prefecture area, Japan's recognized leader in oyster quantity and quality. The season for this type of mollusk is currently at its peak. However, in some areas, up to 90% of oyster deaths have been recorded.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has developed a package of measures to determine the causes of mass oyster deaths in the Seto Inland Sea and to assist farmers affected by this phenomenon, media channel reported on Thursday.
The government's package of measures will allow affected farmers to secure interest-free loans for five years in the short term, protecting them from bankruptcy, the report read. In the medium term, the government and Hiroshima Prefecture will work to determine the causes of death of this popular product, the TV channel added.
In the longer term, research is planned to develop methods for cultivating oysters based on environmental changes around the farms, as well as to provide assistance in installing necessary equipment, media reported.
The mass death of farmed oysters has become a real disaster for farmers engaged in oyster cultivation in the Hiroshima prefecture area, Japan's recognized leader in oyster quantity and quality. The season for this type of mollusk is currently at its peak. However, in some areas, up to 90% of oyster deaths have been recorded.
