International
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/nato-secretary-general-sidesteps-question-on-alliance-expansion-amid-us-criticism-1123277061.html
NATO Chief Ducks Question on Bloc's Expansion Amid US Criticism
NATO Chief Ducks Question on Bloc's Expansion Amid US Criticism
Sputnik International
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday sidestepped a direct question on the alliance's expansion outlook, following the release of the new US National Security Strategy (NSS), which contained reservations about NATO's enlargement policy.
2025-12-11T14:28+0000
2025-12-11T15:02+0000
world
mark rutte
friedrich merz
russia
washington
nato
foreign ministry
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg
On November 8, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the new US security doctrine marked the first instance that Washington officially questioned NATO's aggressive expansionist dynamics. He believes that the US will remain committed to the collective security of the nations within the alliance, despite the new doctrine. "When I through that lens look at the NSS, it clearly states that the US is committed to Europe, to keep Europe safe. The US is committed to NATO and it also acknowledges that for the whole of the alliance to stay safe, you need a strong cooperation within NATO, between the European allies and Canada and the United States," Rutte said. Last Friday, the White House released a new US national security strategy, calling on Europe to take responsibility for its own defense. Among other things, the strategy highlighted the problems of overregulation, mass immigration and censorship in the EU.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/us-doubts-nato-expansion-in-its-new-national-security-strategy-for-1st-time-moscow-1123259264.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_e7682516c8c0b4cbc33c12d9b0fae61b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato secretary general, alliance expansion amid us criticism, nato's enlargement policy
nato secretary general, alliance expansion amid us criticism, nato's enlargement policy

NATO Chief Ducks Question on Bloc's Expansion Amid US Criticism

14:28 GMT 11.12.2025 (Updated: 15:02 GMT 11.12.2025)
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following the release of a new US National Security Strategy (NSS) that voices reservations about NATO's enlargement policy, Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday avoided commenting directly on the alliance's expansion outlook.
On November 8, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the new US security doctrine marked the first instance that Washington officially questioned NATO's aggressive expansionist dynamics.
"As the Secretary General, my main focus is to make sure that alliance as a whole is safe," Rutte said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, when asked about his stance on NATO's expansion following the release of the NSS.
He believes that the US will remain committed to the collective security of the nations within the alliance, despite the new doctrine.
"When I through that lens look at the NSS, it clearly states that the US is committed to Europe, to keep Europe safe. The US is committed to NATO and it also acknowledges that for the whole of the alliance to stay safe, you need a strong cooperation within NATO, between the European allies and Canada and the United States," Rutte said.
Last Friday, the White House released a new US national security strategy, calling on Europe to take responsibility for its own defense. Among other things, the strategy highlighted the problems of overregulation, mass immigration and censorship in the EU.
US troops, part of a NATO mission to enhance Poland's defence, are getting ready for an official welcoming ceremony in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, Thursday, April 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
World
US Doubts NATO Expansion in Its New National Security Strategy for 1st Time - Moscow
8 December, 18:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала