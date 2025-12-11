https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/nato-secretary-general-sidesteps-question-on-alliance-expansion-amid-us-criticism-1123277061.html

NATO Chief Ducks Question on Bloc's Expansion Amid US Criticism

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday sidestepped a direct question on the alliance's expansion outlook, following the release of the new US National Security Strategy (NSS), which contained reservations about NATO's enlargement policy.

On November 8, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the new US security doctrine marked the first instance that Washington officially questioned NATO's aggressive expansionist dynamics. He believes that the US will remain committed to the collective security of the nations within the alliance, despite the new doctrine. "When I through that lens look at the NSS, it clearly states that the US is committed to Europe, to keep Europe safe. The US is committed to NATO and it also acknowledges that for the whole of the alliance to stay safe, you need a strong cooperation within NATO, between the European allies and Canada and the United States," Rutte said. Last Friday, the White House released a new US national security strategy, calling on Europe to take responsibility for its own defense. Among other things, the strategy highlighted the problems of overregulation, mass immigration and censorship in the EU.

