Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
Russia-Laos Trade Up 65% in 2024 With Immense Potential for Further Growth
The trade between Russia and Laos increased by 65% last year, with significant potential for further growth, Russian Security Council Chairman Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.
russia-laos trade, russian security council chairman sergei shoigu, significant potential for further growth
VIENTIANE, Laos (Sputnik) - The trade between Russia and Laos increased by 65% last year, with significant potential for further growth, Russian Security Council Chairman Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.
"We can be pleased that our trade grew by 65% last year, but there is still plenty of room for further expansion, so we are committed to very productive work in this area," Shoigu said at a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane.
The two countries continue working together in accordance with the decisions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, the Russian official added.
During the visit to Vientiane, the Russian delegation discussed security as well as economic, cultural, and scientific cooperation with its Lao counterparts, Shoigu also said.
The Russian Security Council chairman expressed his gratitude to the leadership and people of Laos for preserving the memory of how the Soviet Union had assisted their country, and for passing it on to further generations.
Siphandone, in turn, conveyed his "warm words and greetings" to his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin.
