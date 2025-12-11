https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/russia-to-seek-76bln-compensation-from-ukrainian-neo-nazis---chief-investigator-1123274127.html

Russia to Seek $7.6Bln Compensation From Ukrainian Neo-Nazis - Chief Investigator

The Russian Investigative Committee estimates the damage caused by Ukrainian neo-Nazis at 600 billion rubles ($7.6 billion) and plans to seek compensation, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik.

"There is serious damage across 41 Russian regions targeted by modern weapons used by Ukrainian Nazis. We have calculated the losses at about 600 billion rubles. Naturally, we will pursue compensation for this damage from the Ukrainian nationalists," Bastrykin said. The damage has affected both new territories and regions deep inside Russia, he said. Bastrykin made the remarks during the International Research-to-Practice Conference dedicated to the 77th Anniversary of the Adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The event is taking place in Minsk and organized by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus.

