Russia, UAE Signed Business Agreements at Forum in Dubai
The first Russia-UAE Business Forum in Dubai concluded with the signing of a number of agreements between Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the forum's organizers told Sputnik.
Organized by the Russia-Emirates Business Council (REBC) and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Marathon Investment Group, the forum was attended by over 500 people, including the heads of leading companies and investment funds from Russia and the UAE, relevant ministries from both countries, and technology startups.
2025
"A number of agreements were signed during the forum that will help shape the interaction between Russian and UAE entrepreneurs for years to come," the REBC said.