International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/russia-uae-signed-business-agreements-at-forum-in-dubai-1123274539.html
Russia, UAE Signed Business Agreements at Forum in Dubai
Russia, UAE Signed Business Agreements at Forum in Dubai
Sputnik International
The first Russia-UAE Business Forum in Dubai concluded with the signing of a number of agreements between Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the forum's organizers told Sputnik.
2025-12-11T09:20+0000
2025-12-11T09:20+0000
world
russia
uae
dubai
forum
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107744/29/1077442961_0:960:2049:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a0f1ca99b198a97a625f36fda736fc.jpg
Organized by the Russia-Emirates Business Council (REBC) and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Marathon Investment Group, the forum was attended by over 500 people, including the heads of leading companies and investment funds from Russia and the UAE, relevant ministries from both countries, and technology startups.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/uae-president-visits-russian-exhibit-at-dubai-airshow-2025-1123125096.html
russia
uae
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107744/29/1077442961_0:768:2049:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_4968bb3030bd421c9e1c89993d56454d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, uae, business agreements, forum in dubai, russia-uae business forum in dubai
russia, uae, business agreements, forum in dubai, russia-uae business forum in dubai

Russia, UAE Signed Business Agreements at Forum in Dubai

09:20 GMT 11.12.2025
© Photo : Unsplash / Fredrik ÖhlanderA view on Dubai, the United Arab Emirates
A view on Dubai, the United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
© Photo : Unsplash / Fredrik Öhlander
Subscribe
DUBAI (Sputnik) - The first Russia-UAE Business Forum in Dubai concluded with the signing of a number of agreements between Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the forum's organizers told Sputnik.
Organized by the Russia-Emirates Business Council (REBC) and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Marathon Investment Group, the forum was attended by over 500 people, including the heads of leading companies and investment funds from Russia and the UAE, relevant ministries from both countries, and technology startups.
"A number of agreements were signed during the forum that will help shape the interaction between Russian and UAE entrepreneurs for years to come," the REBC said.
Dubai Airshow - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2025
World
UAE President Visits Russian Exhibit at Dubai Airshow 2025
17 November, 09:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала