https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/russia-uae-signed-business-agreements-at-forum-in-dubai-1123274539.html

Russia, UAE Signed Business Agreements at Forum in Dubai

Russia, UAE Signed Business Agreements at Forum in Dubai

Sputnik International

The first Russia-UAE Business Forum in Dubai concluded with the signing of a number of agreements between Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the forum's organizers told Sputnik.

2025-12-11T09:20+0000

2025-12-11T09:20+0000

2025-12-11T09:20+0000

world

russia

uae

dubai

forum

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107744/29/1077442961_0:960:2049:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a0f1ca99b198a97a625f36fda736fc.jpg

Organized by the Russia-Emirates Business Council (REBC) and the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Marathon Investment Group, the forum was attended by over 500 people, including the heads of leading companies and investment funds from Russia and the UAE, relevant ministries from both countries, and technology startups.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251117/uae-president-visits-russian-exhibit-at-dubai-airshow-2025-1123125096.html

russia

uae

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, uae, business agreements, forum in dubai, russia-uae business forum in dubai