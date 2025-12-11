https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/russian-forces-liberate-of-settlement-of-liman-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123275652.html

Russian Forces Liberate of Settlement of Liman in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Liman in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday,

"Battlegroup Sever have completed the liberation of the Liman settlement in the Kharkov region with active actions," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Kiev has also lost up to 215 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad and up to 235 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok in the past day, the statement read.Russian air defense systems have shot down ten US-made HIMARS rockets and 396 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the central part of the Black Sea, the ministry added.At the same time, the Russian armed forces have destroyed energy and fuel facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 152 districts, the ministry also said.

