Russian Forces Liberate of Settlement of Liman in Kharkov Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Liman in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday,
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Liman in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Battlegroup Sever have completed the liberation of the Liman settlement in the Kharkov region with active actions," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 415 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost over 415 soldiers, a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks," the minister said in a statement.
Kiev has also lost up to 215 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad and up to 235 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok in the past day, the statement read.
Russian air defense systems have shot down ten US-made HIMARS rockets and 396 Ukrainian drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down ten rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range guided missile, and 396 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the central part of the Black Sea, the ministry added.
At the same time, the Russian armed forces
have destroyed energy and fuel facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 152 districts, the ministry also said.