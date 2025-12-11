https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/trumps-peace-push-is-attempt-to-save-ukraine-from-total-military-and-political-collapse-observer-1123280689.html

Trump’s Peace Push is Attempt to Save Ukraine From Total Military and Political Collapse: Observer

The current moment “is critical for Ukraine as Zelensky’s regime is coming closer to collapse both politically and on the frontline, where Russia is advancing on all fronts,” Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish Freedom Alliance party, told Sputnik.

While Trump inherited the Ukraine mess from Biden, who “provoked this conflict and created this disaster,” he’s trying to prevent “a total defeat of Ukraine” because “it would be a disaster for his administration too,” Mema explained.But Zelensky “is not interested in peace,” as seen in his recent demands for “security guarantees similar to Article 5 of NATO, [which] he knows…he cannot get,” the observer said.Knowing that’s impossible, “he uses as an excuse to continue to be in power despite his mandate [ending]. Zelensky has banned all political opposition parties in Ukraine, arrested opponents, including regular citizens who were simply advocating for peace. Zelensky knows that if regular election were to be held, he will lose immediately and all his administration will be persecuted for corruption,” Mema emphasized.As for reports of a US-mediated push to restore Russia’s access to Europe’s energy markets, Mema predicts this will remain “impossible” to achieve as long as the current crop of leaders are in charge.

