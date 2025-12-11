https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/zelensky-says-possible-to-hold-all-ukrainian-referendum-on-territorial-issue---reports-1123279586.html
Zelensky Says Possible to Hold 'All-Ukrainian Referendum' on Territorial Issue - Reports
Volodymyr Zelensky considers possible to hold an all-Ukrainian referendum on territorial issues, Ukrainian broadcaster reported on Thursday.
It is still unknown how it will take place, the broadcaster reported, citing Zelensky.Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking about the territorial issue of the Ukrainian conflict, that, according to the Russian Constitution, Crimea, the Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Zaporozhye and the Kherson regions are integral regions of Russia.Since mid-November, the United States has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine and sent negotiators to Geneva on Sunday for talks. News outlets reported that the original 28-point peace plan was subsequently revised down to 19 points, eliminating some of the initial proposals, such as downsizing the Ukrainian armed forces, reducing US military aid and banning foreign military presence in Ukraine, as well as the recognition of Crimea and Donbass as legitimate Russian territories.On November 21, Putin said that Trump's new peace plan could form the basis for a final settlement in Ukraine.
16:40 GMT 11.12.2025 (Updated: 17:49 GMT 11.12.2025)
