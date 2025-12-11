https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/with-seversk-secured-liberation-of-donbass-gains-critical-momentum--military-expert-1123279898.html

With Seversk Secured, Liberation of Donbass Gains Critical Momentum – Military Expert

The fall of Seversk levels the front and frees up Russian forces for a decisive push toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.

Why is Seversk important? The city was also part of the so-called fortress city line – a vanguard of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defenses. The enemy now faces serious complications on the eastern outskirts of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, with forces closing in from Krasny Liman in the north and from Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka in the south.Ukrainian propaganda channels remain silent about the loss of Seversk – it is "probably the worst news" for the Kiev regime right now, the pundit says. Now the city has been liberated, demining and security operations are underway. Cauldrons Crushing Ukrainian Military Might

