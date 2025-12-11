https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/with-seversk-secured-liberation-of-donbass-gains-critical-momentum--military-expert-1123279898.html
With Seversk Secured, Liberation of Donbass Gains Critical Momentum – Military Expert
The fall of Seversk levels the front and frees up Russian forces for a decisive push toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, military analyst Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
Why is Seversk important? The city was also part of the so-called fortress city line – a vanguard of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defenses. The enemy now faces serious complications on the eastern outskirts of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, with forces closing in from Krasny Liman in the north and from Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka in the south.Ukrainian propaganda channels remain silent about the loss of Seversk – it is "probably the worst news" for the Kiev regime right now, the pundit says. Now the city has been liberated, demining and security operations are underway. Cauldrons Crushing Ukrainian Military Might
Why is Seversk important?
"Seversk has often been referred to as the eastern gate of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk group," says Leonkov, an editor at Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine.
The city was also part of the so-called fortress city line – a vanguard of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defenses. The enemy now faces serious complications on the eastern outskirts of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, with forces closing in from Krasny Liman in the north and from Konstantinovka and Druzhkovka in the south.
Ukrainian propaganda channels remain silent about the loss of Seversk
– it is "probably the worst news" for the Kiev regime right now, the pundit says. Now the city has been liberated
, demining and security operations are underway.
Cauldrons Crushing Ukrainian Military Might
While Ukraine suffers a tremendous shortage of manpower, its combat-ready units have been trapped in cauldrons in Donetsk, Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions
One is in Dimitrov (Mirnograd), where Ukrainian militants are doomed despite putting up resistance
Another is near Kupyansk, where the Ukrainian army cannot break out of the encirclement
The third cauldron is being formed near Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye region, the pundit stresses