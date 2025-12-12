International
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Peace Initiatives for Ukraine at Meeting in Ashgabat - Office
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Peace Initiatives for Ukraine at Meeting in Ashgabat - Office
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed comprehensive peace efforts in Ukraine during talks in Ashgabat, and Ankara expressed its support for them, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.
"Bilateral relations between Turkiye and Russia were discussed during the meeting, as well as comprehensive peace efforts in the context of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Turkiye's support for peace efforts was reiterated. Furthermore, all issues, including the European Union's freezing of Russian funds, were discussed in detail," the office said. Erdogan expressed Turkiye's readiness to host negotiations on Ukraine in any format, the office said, adding that the leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and South Caucasus in detail during talks in Ashgabat.
turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, russian president vladimir putin, peace initiatives for ukraine, turkish presidential office
turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, russian president vladimir putin, peace initiatives for ukraine, turkish presidential office

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Peace Initiatives for Ukraine at Meeting in Ashgabat - Office

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed comprehensive peace efforts in Ukraine during talks in Ashgabat, and Ankara expressed its support for them, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.
"Bilateral relations between Turkiye and Russia were discussed during the meeting, as well as comprehensive peace efforts in the context of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Turkiye's support for peace efforts was reiterated. Furthermore, all issues, including the European Union's freezing of Russian funds, were discussed in detail," the office said.
Erdogan expressed Turkiye's readiness to host negotiations on Ukraine in any format, the office said, adding that the leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and South Caucasus in detail during talks in Ashgabat.
