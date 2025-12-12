https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/erdogan-putin-discuss-peace-initiatives-for-ukraine-at-meeting-in-ashgabat---office-1123284961.html
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Peace Initiatives for Ukraine at Meeting in Ashgabat - Office
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Peace Initiatives for Ukraine at Meeting in Ashgabat - Office
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed comprehensive peace efforts in Ukraine during talks in Ashgabat, and Ankara expressed its support for them, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.
2025-12-12T14:33+0000
2025-12-12T14:33+0000
2025-12-12T14:33+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
russia
ukraine
syria
vladimir putin
peace
peace negotiations
peace process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123284798_0:204:2917:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_46c5b23ca555b982681f932365ee0797.jpg
"Bilateral relations between Turkiye and Russia were discussed during the meeting, as well as comprehensive peace efforts in the context of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Turkiye's support for peace efforts was reiterated. Furthermore, all issues, including the European Union's freezing of Russian funds, were discussed in detail," the office said. Erdogan expressed Turkiye's readiness to host negotiations on Ukraine in any format, the office said, adding that the leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and South Caucasus in detail during talks in Ashgabat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/turkey-ready-to-host-ukraine-peace-talks-1122030579.html
turkiye
russia
ukraine
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123284798_93:0:2822:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8c33a1f1bc64605ffef270ef2e036540.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, russian president vladimir putin, peace initiatives for ukraine, turkish presidential office
turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, russian president vladimir putin, peace initiatives for ukraine, turkish presidential office
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Peace Initiatives for Ukraine at Meeting in Ashgabat - Office
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed comprehensive peace efforts in Ukraine during talks in Ashgabat, and Ankara expressed its support for them, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.
"Bilateral relations between Turkiye and Russia were discussed during the meeting, as well as comprehensive peace efforts in the context of the war between Ukraine and Russia. Turkiye's support for peace efforts was reiterated. Furthermore, all issues, including the European Union's freezing of Russian funds, were discussed in detail," the office said.
Erdogan expressed Turkiye's readiness to host negotiations on Ukraine
in any format, the office said, adding that the leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and South Caucasus in detail during talks in Ashgabat.