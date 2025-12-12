https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/hungarys-szijjarto-accuses-nato-chief-of-undermining-ukraine-peace-talks-1123285952.html
Hungary's Szijjarto Accuses NATO Chief of Undermining Ukraine Peace Talks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is inflaming tensions and undermining peace talks on Ukraine, and Hungary, as a NATO member, rejects his statements about the need to prepare for a war with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
On Thursday, Rutte at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich called on European countries to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states of the bloc to adopt a military mindset, claiming that the alliance is Russia's "next target."
"The NATO Secretary General has never spoken such wild things before, but his speech is a clear sign that everyone in Brussels has lined up against the peace efforts of [US President] Donald Trump. With this statement, the NATO secretary general essentially stabbed the peace talks in the back," Szijjarto said on social media.
According to Hungary's top diplomat, if there were any remaining uncertainty about the prevailing stance in Brussels, Rutte’s yesterday's speech would have decisively clarified it.
"We, Hungarians, as members of NATO, reject the Secretary General's words! The security of European countries is guaranteed not by Ukraine, but by NATO! Such provocative statements are irresponsible and dangerous! We call on Mark Rutte to stop inflaming military tensions!" Szijjarto added.
On Monday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the EU’s intention to admit Ukraine to the bloc by 2030 would mean the start of a war with Russia, for which Europe had already begun preparing. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia does not intend to fight with Europe, but if Europe wants and starts a war, then Russia is ready right now.