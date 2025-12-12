https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/icc-with-dutch-support-preparing-measures-in-case-of-new-us-sanctions-1123285199.html

ICC With Dutch Support Preparing Measures in Case of New US Sanctions

ICC With Dutch Support Preparing Measures in Case of New US Sanctions

Sputnik International

The International Criminal Court (ICC), with the support of the Dutch government, is developing measures in case of new US sanctions, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said on Friday.

2025-12-12T14:41+0000

2025-12-12T14:41+0000

2025-12-12T14:41+0000

world

donald trump

us

netherlands

washington

international criminal court (icc)

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7226ffa9240835a0dddf9eda690679c.jpg

On Wednesday, media reported that the US administration, threatening sanctions, was demanding that the ICC include a clause in the Rome Statute stating that the court would not investigate US President Donald Trump and his high-ranking subordinates. Van Weel confirmed that Washington was preparing new sanctions against the court, adding that if sanctions are imposed, the ICC and the Netherlands will explore how to manage these restrictions. Among the main priorities is transferring services used by the court to non-American companies. If the Trump administration imposes sanctions on the entire court, this would mean that US companies would be prohibited from doing business with the ICC, the report added. ICC Judge Kimberly Prost also said that the court should become more independent of US software developers and is now seeking alternatives that will not compromise its operations. However, according to van Weel, this will be challenging, as there are no truly European cloud services or large technology companies in Europe, so "there is a lot of work ahead." In February, Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC for actions against Washington and its allies, including Israel. Some of these measures include blocking property and assets, and banning ICC members and their families from entering the US. The ICC condemned the US’s decision, stating that it would continue to ensure justice worldwide.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/venezuelan-parliament-votes-to-repeal-law-endorsing-iccs-rome-statute-1123282484.html

netherlands

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

icc with dutch support, the international criminal court, dutch foreign minister david van weel, us sanctions